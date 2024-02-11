Four Valentine-themed accessories to spoil your other half this season of love

Truth be told, accessories like watches, rings and bags are easy and thoughtful picks for a Valentine's Day gift. They are seen as tokens of expressing affection and adoration and if your partner likes to elevate most of their looks with these aforementioned add-ons, then these gifts can serve as a daily reminder of your love for them. Below, we have listed three newly launched VDay-themed accessories that are super stylish and also functional.

Cuffing Season



If she’s the brightest star in your celestial, then she certainly deserves this Swarovski Meteora bangle. This bling bangle is a tribute to the cosmos, its rose gold-toned design features a rigid band and a delicate chain along with a domed meteor motif. It is embellished with clear round crystals in different sizes. Elegant yet luxurious, this bangle comes in white, rhodium plated as well.

₹8,990. Available online.

Better Together



Signifying the two halves that make a whole, Giva’s Silver Better Half Necklace is a necklace that features a line of zircons with a garland of red stones. This stunning piece also has a larger teardrop in the centre which makes this a showstopper. Giva’s Red Romance collection also has earrings, rings and a diverse collection of chains.

₹10,999. Available online.

Cupid Courtesy



If your partner stans all things cute, then the Disney X Fossil Valentine's Day Collection will make for the perfect present. For the limited edition collection, the watch brand has added a Mickey and Minnie motif inside its classic Raquel, wrapped in a rose gold-tone rectangular case and blush leather strap. The collection also features a locket necklace, watch ring and crossbody bag amongst other accessories.

₹ 14,995. Available online.

—​ Compiled by Michelle John