Padharo Mhare Desh… which beautifully translates to ‘Welcome to my land..’ Celebrating the magic of the land through its brand, Prints By Radhika welcomes you to its brand new store in the Pink City, Jaipur.

A couture paradise, Prints By Radhika’s new abode is influenced by Jaipur and its heritage that narrates a tale of culture beautifully woven into the brand’s design aesthetics. Coated in English Jaipur Pink, the colour on the walls play the perfect canvas for the exterior and interior of the store.

Also read: Da Milano launches winter apparel collection

“Our design language for the store is influenced by a lot from our surrounding and hometown blended with the contemporary feel of the brand’s overall aesthetic. We chose English Jaipur pink colour for the interiors and exteriors as it represents Jaipur, the city I was born and raised in. Even the rugs at the store are from Jaipur Rugs and the chandeliers and pendant lights are inspired by the palaces and havelis such as Rambagh Palace and The City Palace in Jaipur,” says Radhika Chopra, founder and designer, Prints By Radhika.

A haven of textiles and art, Prints By Radhika is your one-stop destination for luxury couture and pret. The store is divided into three celebratory sections. It has a demi couture section, a haute couture and heavy lehenga section for bridesmaids and bridal functions such as mehendi and engagement and a section that highlights the brand’s luxury resort wear and pret collection.

Also read: Bulgari Celebrates Valentine's Day 2024

As you browse through each selection seamlessly guiding you through the elaborate collections, don’t forget to try on these pieces in a deep cherry red trial room. In contrast with the store’s colour palette, this room has been designed keeping in mind the space needed for someone to try and envision their big day while taking images. The interiors of the trail room have been decorated with lots of interesting artworks, vintage artefacts, a chandelier and plants.

Bringing Radhika’s creative vision to life were architects and interior designers Kushagra and Manali from Arghusk, an architecture firm based in Jaipur.