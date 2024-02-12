Da Milano launches winter apparel collection

Da Milano has launched its Winter Apparel Collection. With unmatched grace and finesse, the collection showcases a stunning array of leather jackets designed to redefine winter fashion.

It has crafted two types of luxurious leather, the supple napa and the velvety suede. Available in classic black, timeless brown, and a palette of neutrals, these jackets effortlessly blend warmth with style, making them a truly essential addition to any discerning wardrobe.

The Men's Collection offers a diverse range of eight impeccably curated articles, from the ever-stylish biker jackets, quilted vests for a touch of rugged sophistication, suave blazer jackets, to versatile zipper jackets. Each makes a bold statement and embodies the unique style of its wearer.

For fashion-forward women, each piece embodies the essence of femininity, blending comfort with couture as Da Milano presents three exclusive products – the edgy zipper jacket, the chic suede shirt, and the tailored ladies' trousers.

Sahil Malik of Da Milano gives us more details about the collection. "The inspiration behind our Winter Apparel Collection stems from a deep appreciation for the timeless beauty of winter. Drawing on the sophistication synonymous with Da Milano, we meticulously crafted leather jackets using supple napa and velvety Suede in classic black, brown, and neutrals. Each piece, be it the edgy zipper jacket, chic suede shirt, tailored ladies' trousers, or the diverse range of men's articles, embodies a unique style, making the collection a ticket to unparalleled fashion," says Sahil.

Price on request.

Available online.