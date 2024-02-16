Charles & Keith collaborates with Asian-American designer Chet Lo

Charles & Keith is collaborating with Asian-American designer, Chet Lo, on a six-piece capsule collection. A Central Saint Martins alumni, the 26-year-old London-based innovator is best known for his spikey popcorn knitting technique, which appears on designs that meld his heritage with the avant-garde. Worn by celebrities like Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Doja Cat, Chet Lo’s iconic durian fruit inspired spikes take on new forms in a capsule collection that revisits six of Charles & Keith’s most desirable designs.

The platform mules and tie-around ballerina flats, which feature a flyback knit with exaggerated detailing, add an allure to their timeless silhouettes, while sculptural sling-backs bear spikes on coloured wedge heels for a look that couples fierceness with elegance. The narrative continues with the bags, including a petite geometric hand-carry with a solid metallic-hued top-handle, and a distinctive shoulder bag with a detachable metallic spikey ball charm. The addition of a headband completes the collection, with a soft eye-catching texture, which adds vitality to any look.

Charles & Keith x Chet Lo

Spikes on coloured wedge heels

All designs are available in three colour-ways inspired by Chet’s signature aesthetic — vibrant red, which harks back to his Asian roots; vivacious fuchsia, which evokes the electrifying energy of his designs; while black — Chet’s go-to colour — adds an element of chic modernity to the mix.

“For the designs, we really wanted to emulate the femininity and strength of women incorporating my signature spikes, which signify protection but also a distinct sensuality. It has honestly been an amazing experience working with an established accessories brand. This collection helps broaden the Chet Lo world, which we’ve been working very hard to create,” says Chet Lo.

Fredie Stevens, design director at Charles & Keith, adds that the capsule collaboration with Chet Lo came by in the most serendipitous way. “We first got acquainted with Chet when we supported him with footwear for his Spring/Summer 2023 show, and we fell in love with his distinct aesthetic and fun personality. It is wonderful when our support of young creative talent flourishes and we’re able to extend a partnership with them beyond the runway. These collaborations lead to amazing designs that inject their creative vision into our iconic shoes and bags. The integration of Chet’s trademark spikes makes for such a chic ode to the year of the dragon as well.”

Price on request.

Available online.

