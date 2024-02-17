Jungkook takes over: BTS star’s new Calvin Klein campaign sets hearts racing

Move over, Grand Central Station! K-pop icon Jungkook has officially claimed the iconic landmark as his own, not just for commuters, but for a smouldering new Calvin Klein campaign. The BTS powerhouse stole the show on Friday with a black-and-white video, oozing confidence as he struts through the bustling transit hub.



Forget buttoned-up and polished; this Jungkook is here to turn heads. Shot by renowned photographer Mert Alas, the 42-second clip captures the singer in an unbuttoned, oversized shirt, revealing a glimpse of bare skin. Lip and ear piercings added a touch of edge, while a chain completed his effortlessly cool urban style.

As a classic tune set the mood, Jungkook moved to the rhythm, his captivating persona filling the screen. Whether it was a playful sway or a confident stomp, he owned every frame. The message was clear: Calvin Klein’s Spring 2024 collection is meant to be worn with attitude, and who better to embody that than the global superstar himself?

“Jung Kook takes over in Calvin Klein,” declared the video description, aptly summarising the campaign’s impact. Fans went wild on social media, showering the video with praise. “Wow!! Beautiful!” one fan tweeted, echoing the sentiment of many. “ABSOLUTELY INSANE PHOTOSHOOT,” another exclaimed.



But it’s not just the fans who were impressed. Calvin Klein themselves acknowledged Jungkook’s star power in a press release. “The campaign amplifies Jungkook's status as a global popstar,” they stated, highlighting his ‘natural confidence’ as he commandeers Grand Central Station in the brand's latest denim styles.

So, step aside, ordinary commuters – Jungkook is showing us how to truly own Grand Central Station, and by extension, the new Calvin Klein season. Get ready to see denim infused with a whole new dose of K-pop cool, thanks to the one and only Jungkook. Just remember, when you see him rocking those jeans, it's not just fashion – it's a takeover!