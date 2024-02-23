Kazo launches Spring Summer 2024 collection

Celebrated for its versatile designs and unparalleled quality, Kazo has launched its new Spring Summer 2024 collection — Kazo 2.0 — with Janhvi Kapoor as its style muse. Through this collaboration, Janhvi not only showcases the versatility of the brand but also embodies the essence of empowerment and individuality that it aspires to offer the customers.

It features a vibrant yet elegant colour palette that captures the essence of romance and sophistication. It is, indeed, a celebration of femininity and showcases a stunning array of printed co-ord sets, elegant shirts, statement blazers, floral tops, trendy trousers, as well as captivating dresses that are both comfortable and stylish. The collection, effortlessly infused with Janhvi’s charm, offers plenty of styling options, whether you want to inject glamour into social gatherings, or soak up the summer sun, or make strides on the corporate runway.

Janhvi Kapoor for Kazo 2.0

Announcing the Spring Summer 2024 collection, Divya Aggarwal, the creative director of the brand, tells us that the collection promises to showcase versatile styles and elevated fashion, seamlessly blending work, social, and glamour aesthetics. “It’s a celebration of diverse moments, infused with elegance and sophistication. From bold silhouettes to intricate details, every piece embodies Janhvi’s distinct style and the brand’s dedication to superior craftsmanship. Departing from its party-focused identity, Kazo 2.0 is extending a warm invitation to all to join us in embracing this era of elevated clothing. The fashion narratives seamlessly resonate with Janhvi’s own sentiments — embodying empowerment, comfort, and readiness to shine on any occasion,” she says.

With this collaboration, the brand is hoping to engage with their diverse customer base. The collection features BCI cotton alongside a variety of natural fabrics such as linen, viscose, cotton gauze, blended linen, and textured dobbies, which attests its commitment to integrating eco-conscious elements into

its creations.

It has devoted meticulous attention to crafting each piece, ensuring that every woman experiences the

perfect fusion of confidence and comfort.

Price on request.

Available online and in stores.

