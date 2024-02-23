KNN Calcutta's Black Pasta q423 is a kaleidoscope of hues and textures

KNN Calcutta, a clothing brand that blends art and fashion seamlessly, has launched its latest collection — Black Pasta q423. It is a kaleidoscope of hues and textures redefining the fashion landscape.

What distinguishes it is the audacious use of bright colours and eccentric prints. From vibrant palettes to daring patterns, its creations aim to captivate attention wherever they go. Each piece tells a unique story, inviting wearers to become narrators of their own style journey.

The new collection embraces the jovial and nostalgic climate, infusing elements of boldness that cut through the safety of commercial formats. It consists of T-shirts, hoodies, corset tops, sweaters, varsity jackets, crewnecks and bodysuits. The colours used are vibrant and bold, and prints are artistic in nature. The use of 100 per cent cotton with a weight of 400 gsm reflects its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, ensuring garments that are not only visually striking but also comfortable and enduring.

Yuvraj and Srishti Gourisaria, siblings and founders of the brand, recollect a funny story that inspired the colour palette. “We had a 13-piece drop designed and manufactured, but the production was of sub-par quality. Most pieces did not pass the quality check and the only pieces that did were black in colour; hence we decided to scrap the sub-par pieces and drop Black pasta q423,” says Yuvraj.

KNN Calcutta Black Pasta q423

About the significance of the textures chosen for this collection, Srishti tells us that they chose 400 gsm cotton fleece as the standard material for all sweatshirts and hoodies. “We used strong and warm textures to compliment the eccentricity of our designs and stuck to high-quality fabrics to enhance the simplicity of the pieces.”

The siblings don’t believe in following trends but in producing timeless and long-lasting pieces. If you look closely, you will spot the classic one-sleeve KNN trademark and also the Easter egg K’s and trademarks on most pieces in this drop. “We aim to build a fraternity of like-minded fashion enthusiasts, and not restrict ourselves to a certain target market. Designs are extensions of our aesthetic,” says Yuvraj.

Their styling tips to fashion-enthusiasts are to invest in a few good-quality statement pieces. “The colour, silhouette and texture of the garments should help them stand out in a room full of people, and our pieces do exactly that! Style them with basics such as cargos or denims, and make a statement,” they add in unison.

With this collection, the brand is not just redefining fashion but fostering a movement where individuality and vibrant self-expression take centre stage, one daring stroke at a time.

Price for T-shirts

starts at Rs 2,999.



