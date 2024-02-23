Nalli Fashions opens a bigger store in Chennai

Nalli Fashions, which needs no introduction for fashion-conscious people from all over the country, has opened a bigger standalone store to cater to the demand of its customers. This 12,000 sq ft store will house the brand’s exclusive silk sari collection, contemporary wear, co-ords, men’s premium dhothis among others, along with an exclusive floor for ghagras and anarkalis, and other dress materials. “Recognising the requirement of today’s youth, we have opened this store where one can get all their fashion requirements in one place,” says Niranth Nalli, the chairman of the group.

Nalli, synonymous with silk, established in 1928, has been a leader in the textile and retail business in India for nearly 10 decades. Nalli’s success story has a fairytale ring to it. Started as a small retail store for silk saris in Chennai, the family-run shop has become a pioneer in the field of textiles, leading the change for the entire industry.

Nalli has built up an image of unrivalled quality at reasonable prices. Its roster of loyal clients has also grown multifold having retail outlets in various parts of India and showrooms in USA, Canada, London, UAE (Dubai and Sharjah), Australia and Singapore. Its quality products have earned a reputation of their own worldwide. The brand has also diversified into online shopping and e-commerce. Its jewellery showrooms in Chennai showcase the amalgamation of tradition and modernity, to bring a collection of antique, ethnic pieces along with diamond and platinum jewellery.

Nalli has evolved with time to become the most sought-after destination for saris in the industry, offering everything from traditional silks to lightweight versions like crepe and chiffons and even designer saris. It also boasts of an apparel line for women under the label Etnische, and ready-to-wear menswear, pure gold jewellery, accessories, stoles, dupattas and soft furnishings.

