FableStreet’s Winter Essentials Collection boasts a selection of premium fabrics, from sumptuous wool to cozy cashmere blends. Each piece is meticulously designed to provide optimum warmth without compromising on style.

The collection features tailored coats, versatile puffers, soft knit sweaters, trench coats, jackets, mufflers and knits in classic patterns and modern silhouettes, which can be mixed-and-matched, allowing you to create personalised looks that seamlessly transition from day to night.

FableStreet’s Winter Essentials Collection

Latika Kapoor, styling head, FS Life, tells us more about the collection. “Designed to offer a blend of style and comfort, it features versatile winter wear that meets the demands of modern lifestyles. You will find pieces that are both functional and fashionable, catering to the style preferences of contemporary women. It includes a range of coats, sweaters, and mufflers, all crafted with attention to detail and quality materials to withstand the winter season,” says Latika, and adds that the lilac trench coat, tan double breasted suede overcoat, and livsoft pearl knit cropped sweater in yellow are definitely must-haves.

For the winter essential pieces, the brand has used soft acrylic-based materials that will provide warmth, and are easy on the skin as well. There are pieces that are timeless yet modern; that can be layered as well as worn as stand-out outfits.

Elaborating the brands commitment to inclusivity, she adds, “We prioritise catering to the unique needs of Indian women, ensuring that our Winter Essentials Collection is made to fit a variety of Indian body types. Our garments are meticulously designed to offer a perfect fit for all shapes and sizes. Our range includes sizes up to 5XL, which ensures that every woman finds her ideal fit with us.”

From basic to wow!

Latika Kapoor shares some tips to style your winter wear:

* Embrace layering: Combine different layers for both warmth and style. Start with a light base layer and add a stylish sweater. Top it off with one of our coats for a chic, layered look.

* Mix and match: Play with different textures and patterns. A smooth, solid-coloured top can be paired with a textured jacket or a patterned sweater to create a visually interesting outfit.

* Focus on fit: Make sure each piece fits well. We design for various body types, so choose sizes that flatter your shape for a comfortable and stylish appearance.

* Choose versatile pieces: Opt for items that can be styled in multiple ways. Look for versatile sweaters, cardigans, and coats that can be dressed up or down, maximising the utility of each item.

* Colour play: Experiment with colour. While neutral shades are great for versatility, adding a piece in a bold or bright colour can bring a lively touch to your winter wardrobe.

* Transition pieces: Select items that can transition from day to night. Our collection includes adaptable pieces that are suitable for a professional setting but can also be dressed up for evening events.



Price starts at Rs 1,795.

Available online.

