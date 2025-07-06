Designer Ananya Goenka Bagaria’s debut collection is for the modern woman who tells a tale through her choices
We caught up with Kolkata-based designer Ananya Goenka Bagaria as she launched her debut collection – Reign Your Narrative for the modern women – under an eponymous label.
Excerpts
Tell us about the collection.
It introduces sharply tailored outerwear—waistcoats, jackets, blazers, shirt-jackets with silhouettes which are timeless with distinct detailing—threadwork, textures, or sculptural lines—that give every garment a unique character.
Why the name – ‘Reign Your Narrative’?
It reflects the idea that every woman has a story—and the power to define it on her own terms. The clothes are designed to not overpower but to amplify a woman’s identity.
Who is the collection for?
The AGB woman is thoughtful, self-assured, and deeply aware of her personal style. She values intention over trend. We designed for the woman who doesn’t need validation, only a wardrobe that reflects her inner clarity and strength.
How can one style the outfits for different occasions matching the multi-functional attire trend?
Each piece in the collection is built for versatility. A blazer might be worn with denims for a casual dinner or with trousers for an evening event. The shirt-jackets can be styled as overlays, or worn on their own as statement pieces. We’ve intentionally left room for interpretation—so whether you're dressing for a boardroom, a gallery show, or a cocktail evening, the garment transforms with how you choose to wear it.
What is the colour palette you have chosen?
We worked almost exclusively in shades of white—ivory, pearl, alabaster—with hints of gold, silver, and pastels. The choice was intentional: white is not blank, it’s layered. It holds depth, emotion, clarity, and restraint.
What would be two monsoon essential pieces to have in your wardrobes?
A shirt-jacket is ideal for monsoon layering—lightweight yet statement-making. It can be styled over a slip dress, classic denims, or tailored shorts for an unexpected twist. A versatile waistcoat with a clean silhouette or a sculptural piece. These work beautifully with crisp shirts, high-waisted trousers, or even midi skirts for a slightly softer edge.
Are you working on your next collection?