Designer Ananya Goenka Bagaria’s debut collection is for the modern woman who tells a tale through her choices

We caught up with Kolkata-based designer Ananya Goenka Bagaria as she launched her debut collection – Reign Your Narrative for the modern women – under an eponymous label.

Excerpts

Q

Tell us about the collection.

A

It introduces sharply tailored outerwear—waistcoats, jackets, blazers, shirt-jackets with silhouettes which are timeless with distinct detailing—threadwork, textures, or sculptural lines—that give every garment a unique character.

Q

Why the name – ‘Reign Your Narrative’?

A

It reflects the idea that every woman has a story—and the power to define it on her own terms. The clothes are designed to not overpower but to amplify a woman’s identity.

Q

Who is the collection for?

A

The AGB woman is thoughtful, self-assured, and deeply aware of her personal style. She values intention over trend. We designed for the woman who doesn’t need validation, only a wardrobe that reflects her inner clarity and strength.

Q

How can one style the outfits for different occasions matching the multi-functional attire trend?

A

Each piece in the collection is built for versatility. A blazer might be worn with denims for a casual dinner or with trousers for an evening event. The shirt-jackets can be styled as overlays, or worn on their own as statement pieces. We’ve intentionally left room for interpretation—so whether you're dressing for a boardroom, a gallery show, or a cocktail evening, the garment transforms with how you choose to wear it.

Q

What is the colour palette you have chosen?

A

We worked almost exclusively in shades of white—ivory, pearl, alabaster—with hints of gold, silver, and pastels. The choice was intentional: white is not blank, it’s layered. It holds depth, emotion, clarity, and restraint.

Q

What would be two monsoon essential pieces to have in your wardrobes?

A

A shirt-jacket is ideal for monsoon layering—lightweight yet statement-making. It can be styled over a slip dress, classic denims, or tailored shorts for an unexpected twist. A versatile waistcoat with a clean silhouette or a sculptural piece. These work beautifully with crisp shirts, high-waisted trousers, or even midi skirts for a slightly softer edge.

Q

Are you working on your next collection?

A

Yes. The collection will carry forward AGB’s signature blend of structure, elegance, and nuanced detailing, while allowing room for a richer, more expressive mood.

