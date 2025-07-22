This new collection marries nature, music and minimalist luxury

Asuka Couture, the high-end menswear brand co-founded by Piyush Mohnani and his brothers, has introduced its new collection Loomsongs: Embroidered Linen. The collection, where Indian craft meets modern-day silhouettes, seeks to redefine quiet luxury for today’s man.
Loomsongs is a lyrical take on embroidered linen menswear, created for those who value comfort, depth and the craftsmanship of handwork. The title of the collection itself conjures a musical and rhythmic essence, similar to a folk ballad put into fabric. Every piece in the range quietly conjures a soft melody through its lightweight textures, natural colours and embroidery motifs that are inspired by nature’s symphony — leaves, breeze, waves and birdsong.
Designed for summer weddings, day-time weddings and destination weddings, Loomsongs is all about elegance and ease. It reflects Asuka Couture’s design philosophy in that every garment tells a story of a reimagined heritage for modern sensibilities.
Piyush Mohnani, founder and creative director, added, “Loomsongs is about ease and depth. It’s a reminder that true luxury doesn’t shout—it flows, moves, and lingers like a song.”
The range utilises high-quality linen from India and Italy and carefully crafted using German and Japanese methods. This method adds a poetic element to daily dressing. Asuka Couture has a significant presence across its flagship stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Dubai, and online. The brand continues to find a unique niche for itself in contemporary menswear, with prominent wearers being Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao.
Asuka Couture advocates cultural continuity, re-designed for a new generation. From red carpet tuxedos and street silk jackets, each Asuka piece is built to last, cut for centre stage and sewn for the soul.