This new collection marries nature, music and minimalist luxury

Asuka Couture, the high-end menswear brand co-founded by Piyush Mohnani and his brothers, has introduced its new collection Loomsongs: Embroidered Linen. The collection, where Indian craft meets modern-day silhouettes, seeks to redefine quiet luxury for today’s man.

Loomsongs is a lyrical take on embroidered linen menswear, created for those who value comfort, depth and the craftsmanship of handwork. The title of the collection itself conjures a musical and rhythmic essence, similar to a folk ballad put into fabric. Every piece in the range quietly conjures a soft melody through its lightweight textures, natural colours and embroidery motifs that are inspired by nature’s symphony — leaves, breeze, waves and birdsong.

Designed for summer weddings, day-time weddings and destination weddings, Loomsongs is all about elegance and ease. It reflects Asuka Couture’s design philosophy in that every garment tells a story of a reimagined heritage for modern sensibilities.