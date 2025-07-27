Designer-led Homeland Elegies from Nagaland is all things home-grown and literature-inspired

A

Homeland Elegies is an exploration and an enquiry into the questions of identity, otherness, the idea of home and belongingness.

We’re particularly fascinated about exploring the notions of masculinity and how male beauty has evolved or changed by looking back at indigenous cultures from India and around the world where men have been more expressive, playful and sensual. Our products are an ode to the tribal people and their lively, sensuous and joyous way of fully celebrating life

Through our collections we've researched traditional Naga textile patterns and we endeavor to revitalize and preserve our indigenous heritage and culture by interpreting them, making it relevant for the contemporary audience and giving them a new lease of life. Our fabrics are handwoven in very fine cotton and silk and these textile designs are unique to our brand. Most of the designs in the collection are attempts at interpretation and innovation of textile patterns of the Naga tribes.