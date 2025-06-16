Lakshita embraces change and craft in their summer 2025 collection

The collection draws heavily from India’s rich textile heritage while embracing modernity. Traditional crafts such as ajrakh, Mughal florals, batik, and kalamkari are reinterpreted with clean lines and subtle, sophisticated accents. “The colour story mirrors the rhythm of a summer day—soft pastels, sunshine yellows, earthy neutrals, and bold brights. Lightweight cottons, soft rayons, and flowing blends ensure breathability and graceful drape,” Sachin shares. Standout pieces like the Marine Dress, the Ajrakh Co-ord, and the Sunrise Tunic offer versatility and timeless elegance tailored to the dynamic lives of contemporary Indian women.

The brand’s commitment to inclusivity and sustainability remains a cornerstone. “We offer size-inclusive collections from XS to 4XL, ensuring that every woman feels confident, seen, and celebrated,” notes Sachin. The brand’s lifetime free alteration service reinforces the belief that great style must be personal and accessible. Eco-conscious fabric choices and precision fits further anchor the collection in a philosophy of mindful fashion.

The design elements tell their own story—delicate lace trims, hand-stitched threadwork, and tonal embroidery add layers of texture without overwhelming the clean, modern silhouettes. Sachin emphasises, “Every piece combines a modern sensibility with cultural resonance, empowering women to move through their day with ease and elegance.”

Price starts at Rs 2,695. Available online.

