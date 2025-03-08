Women's Day 2025: Creativity, sentiment, and novelty define this nascent Kolkata fashion brand

A

Upcycling as a process might seem easy but when it concerns upcycling someone else's favourite or sentimental sari it goes beyond designing. It has to do with the person, the looks, the color preference, sentiment, and if there is anything particular they would want. The exercise proceeds with the vision of how creatively a new design can be generated out of existing saris. It is very much about understanding the mind of the wearer,r keeping in mind the type and strength of fabrics, the colour combinations, and the persona of the wearer. And with the climatic conditions in our country, I prefer to concentrate on breathable fabrics that are easy to wear, maintain and are conducive to us. There may be work with the same colour palette, patterns or styles but the designs are different and unique and definitely a single one available.