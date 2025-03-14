This dainty accessory edit draws from the classic game of cards
Anushree Pacheriwal’s Tiramisu is back with a new collection drop called Hukkum Ka Ikkaa which is perfect for all office goers who prefer to wear dainty and stylish accessories; and also for notable occasions where one prefers to dress up light but make sure to wear statement pieces to make heads turn. We speak to founder-designer Anushree to know more about the edit.
Excerpts:
‘Hukkum Ka Ikkaa’ is a very interesting name…
The Hukkum Ka Ikkaa collection is a tribute to the modern woman's balance of power and vulnerability. It celebrates her dual nature—she leads with confidence, yet seeks quiet moments of affection. The collection features 92.5 sterling silver base and 18-k gold plated pieces that mirror this duality through bold designs and intricate detailing. These pieces are for women who command the room but also treasure soft, intimate gestures of love.
Tell us about the collection and what kind of pieces can one find?
This collection features a stunning array of jewellery inspired by card symbols, especially hearts and spades, signifying love, mystery, and elegance. The range includes Heart-shaped earrings – Available in long and short variations for both minimalistic and bold styling; Spade-shaped earrings – Perfect for adding an edgy, sophisticated touch to any look; Heart and Spade shaped bracelets – Designed to add charm and grace to the wrist, making them ideal for stacking or standalone wear. Each piece is crafted to blend contemporary aesthetics with a regal touch, making them perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Two summer accessory styling trends that will take over the fashion scene.
Dainty Stacking and Layering: Delicate bracelet stacked with any jewellery can create a chic, effortless vibe. Statement Earrings: Bold yet elegant earrings will dominate summer looks and also adds the drama, complementing both casual and dressy outfits.
How would you style one piece from the collection for work wear and occasion wear?
Style the heart-shaped earrings with a tailored blazer, a simple silk blouse, and high-waisted trousers for a powerful yet graceful office look. For a night-out or a special event, pair the delicate bracelet with an elegant evening dress—perhaps a classic black dress or a soft, satin gown.
What kind of outfits would you suggest to go along with a piece?
The long earrings would pair beautifully with deep-neck outfits, flowy maxi dresses, or even a power suit for a mix of femininity and strength.