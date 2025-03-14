This dainty accessory edit draws from the classic game of cards

A

This collection features a stunning array of jewellery inspired by card symbols, especially hearts and spades, signifying love, mystery, and elegance. The range includes Heart-shaped earrings – Available in long and short variations for both minimalistic and bold styling; Spade-shaped earrings – Perfect for adding an edgy, sophisticated touch to any look; Heart and Spade shaped bracelets – Designed to add charm and grace to the wrist, making them ideal for stacking or standalone wear. Each piece is crafted to blend contemporary aesthetics with a regal touch, making them perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.