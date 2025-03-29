Designer Sawan Gandhi’s latest bridal edit is all about fusing tradition with trends
As the fashion scene races to embrace the summer wedding spree, Sawan Gandhi’s bridal edit – Surreal Weddings- is a true reflection of tradition. Modernity, trends and what the customer prefers. We chat with the designer to know more about the latest collection, wedding trends, and more.
Excerpts:
Please tell us about the collection
Surreal Weddings- our new design collection celebrates the individuality, independence and confidence of each bride and groom. It comes with an idea of a couple making their personal choice to reflect the true essence of love and originality. The designs feature our classic cut work and embroideries which are re-imagined in an unexpected colour palette offering a fresh and unique approach to the collection.
What is the inspiration behind it?
As a designer my inspiration has always stemmed from the fact that I love being at the store and observing what draws people into our designs. It’s through these conversations and my understanding of their choices I find my creative drive - because, at its core, fashion is all about personal expression and creating a satisfying experience for our clients.
What kind of fabrics have been used?
When it comes to fabric selection, Organza silk is the finest choice for our beaded and applique embroideries, enhancing their intricate detailing. For Chikankari, our brand's signature- georgette has always been the ideal base as it enhances the fluidity in every piece.
Is pastel replacing the traditional reds?
Not only pastels but Golds and bridal saris are offering a contemporary alternative to traditional reds. Modern brides are embracing pastel hues and golden palette for their romantic yet royal appeal. Rather than replacing the Red entirely, these colors are expanding the wedding color palette for both brides and grooms.
What are the summer bridal trends that are ruling the fashion scene?
Summer bridal fashion 2025 is all about effortless elegance, comfort and originality. Lightweight and breathable fabrics are the perfect base for warm weather weddings. The statement blouse with cutworks, tassels, sheer detailing with 3D embellishments paired with contemporary lehengas or saris with intricate detailed and lightweight embellishments like Chikankari, Modern veils and dupatta draping are all in for the summers.
Three must-haves in the wardrobe for summer weddings.
The versatile choices for any occasion would be the classic- an Ivory Chikankari sari or suit, a black cocktail sari for evening glamour and at least one red sari, a forever statement piece.
Are you currently working on any collection?
Designing is a year round process that never stops, there is endless inspiration in the world around you; the key is making the right choice based on your clientele and ensuring consumer satisfaction. Our next collection is already in production and is set to launch in June.