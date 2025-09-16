This design-led lifestyle brand marks 15 years with a new Bengaluru outlet

Stepping into Freedom Tree’s new Whitefield store feels less like entering a retail space and more like arriving at a living gallery. Housed within the warm mid-century brickwork of a retro-fitted textile mill compound, the interiors breathe with character — exposed textures and open volumes that lend themselves naturally to the brand’s colourful, print-rich universe. It is here, in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, that the fifteen-year old design-led lifestyle brand deepens its dialogue with the South offering accessibility to patrons with a new space.
Founded as a colour strategy studio, it has evolved into a lifestyle brand that translates architecture, textile grammars and everyday Indian rituals into bold patterns and striking palettes. It is part design lab, part gallery, where upholstery fabrics sit comfortably alongside ceramics a n d wo m e n’s we a r echoes the same print language as curtains or cushions.
“The new 1,500 sq ft store at Essensai067 spans two levels within a converted textile mill into a community-driven lifestyle destination. With our first store in the city so warmly received, an expansion into Bengaluru’s fast-growing suburbs was long overdue,” founder Latika Khosla.
Textitle turnover
Walking through, one can spot a cluster of hand-painted ceramics, referencing temple towns and coastal rituals, woven stripes and Madras checks rendered in soft furnishings. Rugs in earthy palettes anchor modular furniture that is resolutely modern yet softened by textile-rich upholstery. The apparel section, a newer chapter in Freedom Tree’s story, mirrors the same philosophy — relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics and separates that wear their prints with ease, designed for Indian living.
On-floor teams are trained not only to sell, but also to advise on colour schemes, upholstery fabrics, print mixing and even modular planning for homes and small commercial projects. In this way, the store positions itself as an open studio, where customers are collaborators in building layered, personal spaces.
Freedom Tree’s current collections draw inspiration from South India, weaving in temple-inspired geometries, stone-carved motifs and woven grid checks from southern weaving centres. The much-loved Kongu ceramic series makes a return, with hand-painted storytelling serve ware that sits as comfortably on a festive table as in everyday use.
Coastal blues, earthy reds and sun-warmed yellows punctuate the season’s palette, carrying echoes of southern landscapes into interiors and wardrobes alike.
₹900 onwards. At Hoskote Road.