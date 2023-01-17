EXCL: Stylist Prerana Srikantappa offers a peek into Ram Charan’s Golden Globes fashion file

He walked the red carpet at Golden Globes 2023 and made it straight to Esquire’s Best-Dressed Men List. Ram Charan recently made his debut at the prestigious international award and impressed the West with his sheer black traditional ensemble.

The RRR star picked a Tarun Tahiliani outfit for the ceremony which took place at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Renowned celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani worked on Charan’s look and was assisted by Prerana Srikantappa.

Prerana, an assistant stylist residing in LA, previously worked with Deepika Padukone when she served as a jury member of the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Currently assisting Nikita to create the most dapper looks for Charan, Prerana sat with us for a quick chat and shared her experience working with the Telugu star, how to create the perfect red carpet look, and more.

How do you decide what the celebrity should wear to the award ceremony? Decode the process for us.

It’s a collaboration between a celebrity and a stylist. There are numerous fittings that take place before the actual event. Having a good relationship with brands as well as building your network is key. Once the nominations are out, we start pitching to the brands and working with their creative directors. It’s a stressful yet exciting time.

Actor Jr NTR picked a tuxedo, Ram Charan picked an ethnic ensemble, how did you decide his look for the day?

While both looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet, for Ram Charan it was important to represent our culture on an international platform. The final look wasn't decided until the very last minute. With a traditional outfit, we always love going over the top and appreciate colours.

But the all-black Tarun Tahiliani Bandhgala with the minimal, tailored, and sleek look is what stood out. When it comes to styling, I’d say, less is always more. Also, being named as one of the best-dressed men at the Golden Globes is a huge win for our country.

How was your experience working with the Magadheera actor?

Working with Ram Charan was an absolute honour. Though he is such a huge star, an icon in Tollywood, and now a fashion favourite, he is so grounded and humble. He is one of a kind. When it comes to his style, he knows what works best for him and that’s always a perk.

You also worked with Deepika Padukone for Cannes, what was the experience like then?

At the time, Deepika Padukone was chosen to be a jury member of the Cannes Film Festival while being named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador. All eyes were definitely on her. Fittings took place all over the world because we had dresses flying in and out of the country. With Deepika, we collaborated with Indian designers as well as western brands and that gave us more visibility.

What goes behind the perfect red-carpet look?

There’s a whole different world that goes behind getting the right look, sometimes it can take months. Fashion is a fast-paced industry. Keeping up with the trends, sourcing the right outfits, and tailoring and customizing them is essential. The perfect red-carpet look needs to tell a story that will resonate with people and the media.

What is your dream collaboration?

I want to say that I have worked with some of the most amazing talents in the industry and my dream has already come true in so many ways. But, if I had to style someone, I would love to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra. She is absolutely gorgeous and any outfit would be flattering on her.

