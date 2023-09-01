Work in style: Your pre-festive work outfits have found a fresh option in BIBA's Workwear collection

The festive season might still be a few weeks away, but the spirit of the same already seems to have taken over us. With various occasions such as Onam already giving us an opportunity to make the workplace feel more cheerful by sporting some ethnic outfits, we look forward to keeping such energy alive. In our search for suitable traditional silhouettes for the upcoming weeks, we came across fashion giant BIBA’s Workwear collection. The edit seems to be adorned with pretty and bright colours which make the motifs pop out elegantly. With grace and comfort intact, it seems to be a great option to keep alive said festive spirit for the weeks ahead.



We talk to founder Meena Bindra to know more about this hidden gem of a collection and learn how we can style the many vibrant silhouettes for the workplace among other details. Excerpts:



What was the idea behind the designs for the Workwear collection?

The two main ideas that were driving the designs of our Workwear collection were all-day elegance and effortless clothing. With this collection, we aimed to redefine workplace fashion by creating a blend of elegance and ease, allowing individuals to look and feel their best on their busy days.



What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

Our Workwear range includes contemporary kurtas, shirt blouses, work jackets, smart co-ord sets, shrug sets, and crossover kurtas that can be worn as a dress. Each silhouette has been meticulously crafted. Our collection emphasises that fashion can celebrate individuality without compromising comfort.



Also Read: Raghavendra Rathore launches new collection of breeches for the festive season



What are the fabrics used for this collection?

The fabric selected for is collection includes various materials — soft cottons and viscose for unparalleled ease, handcrafted jacquards, dobbies, and textured fabrics.



Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit.

For this collection, we chose a colour palette that is lively, chic, and vibrant — from striking colours like Galactic Cobal and Lazuli Blue to the earthy tones of Limonite and Intense Rust. Colours like Teal and Luminous Pink give it a refreshing appeal when paired with shades like Green Flare, Oat Milk, and Chalk for versatility, and black for timeless appeal.



Tell us about some of the designs/motifs you have worked around for this collection.

Our collection boasts a showcase of the fusion of tradition and modernity. Embracing the elegance of Shiboris, a key part of our Workwear range — bandhani in a monochrome palette, and neo jacquards bring forth a touch of sophistication with minimalistic abstract motifs. Lastly, our block-printed florals add a touch of everlasting charm. These designs come together to celebrate the dynamic blend of classic and contemporary, crafting a collection that’s both diverse and captivating.



How can one bring in a formal look in traditional/ethnic wear?

Achieving a formal look while wearing traditional or ethnic attire involves a careful blend of colour coordination and accessory choice. To create a polished and sophisticated appearance, consider opting for a coordinated kurta and bottom in the same colour. This monochromatic base provides a sleek foundation for your outfit. To elevate the ensemble further, introduce a complementary or contrasting coloured scarf or dupatta. This accessory can be draped elegantly over one shoulder or around the neck, adding a touch of refinement to the overall look.



Also Read: Chhavvi Aggarwal’s new collection Noor consists of outfits perfect for festive



Could you provide a style guide to follow with pieces from your collection?

The collection seamlessly fuses elegance with comfort, ensuring that wearers exude confidence and poise in every corporate culture. To add to this, one can pair up the Workwear range with contemporary urban jewellery for a perfect balance of boldness and grace.



₹1,799 onwards.

Available online and in select stores.