Chennai: Twitter has been serving public conversations across the globe, and continues to provide an open forum where like-minded people can come together to connect over shared interests.

This year as well, people on Twitter synced to talk about some of the most exciting, thrilling events that occurred as the year paced up to its end.

Twitter India especially saw massive growth in conversations from the global entertainment universe.

#Avengersendgame became the first global film in four years to make it to the chart of the top 10 most Tweeted hashtags in India.

#GameOfThrones - One of the most celebrated and appreciated entertainment shows of all time, #BTS - a testimony to the perpetually rising popularity of K-Pop culture, #Joker, #Ironman, #TheLionKing - movies that stirred audiences, first with anticipation, and then with their brilliance and events like the #Oscars and #Metgala - all accounted for the noteworthy escalation of global entertainment trends in India.

The #ThisHappened 2019 report, which reveals conversation topics that dominated Twitter in 2019, lists the following as the top 10 most Tweeted about hashtags -

#loksabhaelections2019

#chandrayaan2

#cwc19

#pulwama

#article370

#bigil

#diwali

#avengersendgame

#ayodhyaverdict

#eidmubarak

Among entertainment conversations, the following global topics garnered maximum traction on the platform, making it to the list of the Top 10 Most Tweeted Global Entertainment Hashtags in India:

#avengersnedgame - The last Avengers movie had fans all over the world excited as they waited with bated breaths to witness the fate of their favourite superheroes. Indian fans were not far behind as people across the country took to Twitter to join in conversations on several aspects of the movie.

This included conversations about the probable plot of the movie, the grand finale and the death of Ironman. Director Joe Russo’s visit to India further led to Indian fans getting on to the platform to share their love for the movie.

The large volume of conversations and engagement led to #avengersnedgame grabbing a spot in the Top 10 most Tweeted about Hashtags in India in 2019

#GameOfThrones - Just like the rest of the world, Indians fans were excited for the final season of this mega-series. Audiences discussed and debated every episode of the series, generating voluminous conversations that led to the series shaping pop-culture conversations in India. The series definitely ‘took over the throne’ in the Indian entertainment space.

#BTS - Korean pop or K-pop is one of the fastest-growing trends in the global entertainment culture and band BTS (@bts_bighit) is synonymous with the genre.

Over the years, K-Pop has evolved and transcended geographic borders, gaining prominence in India. Twitter, which is a global ‘conversational’ platform, has allowed Indian fans to get news from the K-Pop community in the fastest way and generate volumes of conversations.

#Joker - One of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2019, #Joker made its mark in the hearts of audiences across boundaries. Actor Joaquin Phoenix’s performance won praises but also generated conversations owing to the dark portrayal of the role and the rhetoric of the film.

#Jimin - With the growing popularity of K-Pop amongst Indian audiences, Jimin emerged as one of the most talked-about K-pop artist making his way into the hearts Indian fans and topping conversation charts in the country

#ironman - While it was the end of an era for all the MCU fans, the audience couldn't sink in the demise of one of their favourite superheroes, #Ironman. Indian fans flocked to Twitter to discuss and debate the move that impacted Marvel fans by 3000.

#Oscars - Over the years, the #Oscars have gone on to become one of the most-awaited award shows in the Indian entertainment space.

From vouching for their favourite stars to decoding different red carpet appearances, the Indian audiences get on to Twitter to discuss all the details

#TheLionKing – Pegged as one of the biggest releases by Disney in 2019, The Lion King fans across the world waited eagerly to relive the magic on the silver screen.

Indian fans geared up for the movie with vigour as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were announced as the voices of Mufasa and Simba for the movie's Hindi version.

This news fuelled excitement amongst Indian audience on Twitter making #TheLionKing one of the most Tweeted Global Entertainment Hashtags in India

#MetGala – The Met Gala is an annual fundraising fashion exhibit and is one of the marquee events in the world of fashion.

Over the years, the event has gained prominence in the Indian entertainment space as Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) and Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) have started making an appearance at the glamorous event.

Moreover, this year Bollywood’s Desi girl, PC’s look as Mad Hatter and Deepika’s look as Barbie started a stream of conversations on Twitter. The Gala was also attended by Isha Ambani and socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

#PeoplesChoiceMovieAwards - The People’s Choice Awards annually recognize talent in the entertainment industry, through online voting by the general public and fans.

With a rise in global entertainment conversations, this year, Twitter India witnessed fans rooting for their favourites as the awards came around.