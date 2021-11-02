Diwali 2021: These carpets will add a touch of grandeur to your home this festive season

This Diwali give your home a makeover! Instead of the usual decor, here's an interesting piece to brighten up the interiors. Handwoven carpets are all the rage, and the festive season is the perfect excuse to buy an opulent carpet that will add a dash of luxury to the space. If you are looking at something colourful and weaves that are authentically Kashmiri, then check out these three carpets by Kashmir Box, Obeetee and Jaypore.

Knots of Kashmir

This tasselled puja mat by Kashmir Box is a harmonious blend of blue and orange floral vines which look splendid against its subtle creme base. Woven by artisans in Kashmir, this is a versatile piece of art that can either be laid out or can be hung as a central piece in the living room. Rs 4,621 onwards. Available online.

Diversity of designs

The designer puja rugs collection by Obeetee, offers diverse and beautiful designs inspired by Indian motifs. The collection includes different types of carpets that are categorised under titles - Aradhana, Meera, Upasana, Aman and Seher. The Aradhana collection is an ensemble of miniature paintings from Northwestern India and the compositions are made using subdued tones to retain the essence of the art form. Meera, on the other hand, derives inspiration from gendas or the marigold flower. The collection is hand-knotted using a combination of the finest New Zealand wool and viscose yarn to create luxuriously soft-to-touch rugs. Upasana collection displays patterns in beautiful jewel tones that are inspired by jharokhas bordering temples and places of worship. The fluid beauty of floral patterns in miniature paintings representing the religious heritage of India is what you get in the Aman collection. Seher has concentric circular motifs inspired by the elements of nature. Rs 8,999 onwards. Available online and Shantanu & Nikhil store in Delhi.

Organic and hand-crafted rugs

The contemporary rugs by Jaypore bring together innovative design and artistry. Hand-crafted from the finest yarns, cut and sculpted, these carpets marry traditional weaving techniques with modern designs. These rugs are made from ultra-fine hand-spun New Zealand wool. The yarns are hand washed to bring out their natural softness, luster and highlight the different shades of colours. Price: Rs 14,989 onwards. Available online.