Warmly yours: Hyderabad-based designers, fashion influencers lowdown on what’s trending this season

The mornings are hazy, the nights are chilly and the days are pleasant in Hyderabad. As winter approaches, it’s time to fluff up our sweaters and cardigans, and polish those knee-high boots. Although the winter in the City of Pearls is not that harsh, compared to the northern parts of the country, fall fashion is taken pretty seriously here. Well, there’s no harm in adding a hint of glamour while we stay warm. Wondering how to do this? City-based designers and influencers have your back as they speak about what’s trending this fall.



Archana Puneeth, a designer who is known to experiment with an array of fabrics, has been looking forward to the season. “Every year, November was when my grandfather used to unpack his woolen gloves, mufflers and ushankas. Now, times have changed and the winter is getting shorter. I rearrange my closet with shawls, trench coats, blazers, sweaters, polo necks and boots. I keep a few pairs of gloves, balaclavas and warmers handy too,” she says. Archana, who is also excited about launching her kids label — Glee & The Drama Co., says she has tied up with weavers across the country for this. The collection has silhouettes of trench coats, long coats, shirts, shorts, skirts and pants, which are ideal for winters. Sharing some styling tips, she says: “A great way to transition from fall to winter is dressing up your button shirts with warm but casual outwear.



Scarves, casual sweaters and cardigans are perfect. Layering your favourite cozy knits atop or below your fancier evening wear will not only render them far more comfortable, but is also a much more versatile daytime option.”

Tanusha Bajaj, fashion influencer

If the aim is to turn heads this winter, go bold with colours. But unlike recent seasons where clashing shades had reigned supreme, it is all about keeping the look monosyllabic. For instance, accessorise a zesty lemon yellow blazer with a stack of rings and bracelets. Match it with a bag and shoes too. One of the hottest colours this winter is ‘Kermit - The Frog’ green. Also, shirt dressing with layers is all the rage. “Get your favourite crisp white shirt and simply wear it beneath a dress. Whether your dress is strapless, v-neck, round-neck or tight-bustier style worn around the waist, the layered collar will add a chic, formal dimension to an otherwise more relaxed silhouette,” says Archana.



Asmita Marwa, a designer from Hyderabad who is taking the global fashion scene by storm with her fusion collections, loves layers. Long jackets with ankle-length trousers and oversized boyfriend jackets are a thing now, she says. “As winter approaches, it is nice to bring out your boots and darker-coloured dresses. Try and layer your look as much as you can. Even if it is a t-shirt, boots, scarf or stole, maintain the synergy of the colour palette,” she says.



Asmita suggests trying indigo, navy blue and all other shades of blue, but avoid wearing too many contrasting colours. “Stick to one solid colour and mix them up. Try olives and blues this season. Long and short skirts with denim are always trending. Wear these with boots and sequence tops to look casual and smart. Use chunky boots as well to make your outfit look even classier,” she recommends.



Fashion influencer-model Nilofer Haidry is all for trench coats. She loves wearing these with A-line skirts, stockings and pointed heels or boots. “You can also turn a scarf into a top and use a belt to hold it in place. That’s how I dress up. On colder days, I prefer a three-layered outfit which goes well with a coat and muffler. If you’re wearing a loose cardigan, team it up with something tighter and contrasting,” she says.



Since the winter in Hyderabad isn’t that cold, Nilofer says a light woolen sweater, warm dresses and bodycon dresses should do the trick. Pair these with boots, riding jackets, a nice watch and you will have a great look. Tanusha Bajaj, another popular influencer in town, sees a lot of Y2K fashion making a comeback. Plades, crop sweaters, knitwear and oversized clothes are trending.



“I definitely think that these are the trends for this season. According to me, fall fashion is very chique and comfortable. Winter wear, for some reason, has a very classy touch to it, because it has blazers, coats, jackets and boots. It automatically has this high fashion appeal to it. I also like the colours — they are dark and I love that people are now experimenting with shades such as beige and browns and not sticking to blacks and greys,” she says.



Ace the look



A good pair of sneakers does it all

Boots can really take your entire outfit game to another level

Turtleneck with a statement scarf and an oversized jacket is an ensemble you should try this fall