From DIY costumes to dark nails, here is what Hyderabad upto for the Halloween season

A zombie, Batwoman, Morticia Addams, a vampire or a ghost -- you can be whatever you want this Halloween, especially after missing it last year because of Covid. Go all out with your spooky look with these tips and hacks shared by influencers and prosthetic makeup artists.



For city-based fashion influencer Sharon Aishwarya, Halloween is one of her favourite festivals. “I love how it transitions from being all spooky to dressing up as your icons. For the Halloween before Covid, I had found a top with bat wings. It was the coolest thing I had ever seen. That was my younger self. Now, my fashion sense has evolved,” says Sharon, who plans to dress as Morticia Addams this year.



“Black is my favourite colour and she (Morticia Addams) embodies it effortlessly. She has a unique personality, which is something I can resonate with personally when it comes to fashion. My best friend and I have also decided to be sheet ghosts and do a shoot together. Another cool idea would be to dress in all black outfits, like leather pants and boots while wearing pumpkin heads,” she says. Sharon’s goal is to be spooky and crazy, but be fashionable too.

Halloween-themed nails

To be celebrated on October 31 (Sunday), Halloween was not that big a deal in Hyderabad till a few years ago. But with the popularity of sitcoms and venues in the city hosting theme parties on the day, people have been making elaborate plans to trick or treat their loved ones.

A major part of their plans is to look convincing and getting the right makeup.



Let’s start with the costume. While several apparel brands do launch their Halloween collection, some may prefer to DIY their outfits or just rent one. Alankriti Costumes is a popular costume rental place in the city this time of the year. “Skeleton dresses, spooky masks and dark costumes are some popular choices and get booked the fastest. This year, the zombie mask and outfit is trending. People have been ordering these the most,” says G Rajender Goud, the owner.



Team up your costume with dark lips and bold eyes -- these are bound to make people shriek with delight.

A graphic liner and pastel shadow along with a super dark lip, like a black or a dark brown, is a great look for Halloween, says Tanya Bansal, a makeup artist and nail designer. “Another thing that one can do is wear a red body suit, along with a head band and killer red lips. An iteration of the joker can also be a good choice. A Frozen look topped of with white mascara and eyebrows can make you look mesmerising,” she adds.



While you get your costume and makeup right, don’t forget your nails — if you really want to ‘nail’ the look. “When it comes to nails there are all sorts of designs one can try out. Get the word ‘boo’ imprinted or go for adorable spooky pumpkins. Apart from nail art, one can also opt for nail extensions,” suggests Tanya.



Now that you have a rough idea about what your Halloween look is going to be like, don’t forget the aftercare and pampering your skin would need after it being slathered with heavy, dark makeup. Vaishnavi, who runs Unsweetened Beauty on Instagram, shares some tips on ways to treat your skin post a night of trick and treating.