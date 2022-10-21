Diwali makeover: Hyderabadi celeb MUA Gazal Surana offers makeup tricks for festive glow

Hyderabadi makeup artist Gazal Surana is gearing up for the upcoming wedding and festive season. The makeup artist who had previously worked wonders for celebrities like Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza and Ritu Verma is known for bridal makeup, airbrushing, draping, hairstyling and more. This time, as celebrations galore, the Lakme Fashion Week- Makeup Artist Of The Year Award winner spills the tea on how makeup captures the spirit of festive dressing. “Make-up is all about feeling good and it speaks volumes about how a person is. Whether it’s a bride getting dressed for a big day or just one of us getting ready for a Diwali celebration, I feel like make-up is a form of self-expression.”



She talks about the shifting preferences of people post-lockdown. “Now people are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to dressing and makeup! They are going big on all things bridal. When it comes to make-up, I feel like they are more open to experimenting and trying different looks for different events, this wasn’t the case earlier. People are taking a lot of inspiration from online exposure to trends. This is why they can articulate every look and how they envision themselves to be. They also communicate that more clearly and we are loving this kind of enhanced sense of style and makeup!”



Gazal, who is known for her classy and minimalist makeup, shares the upcoming makeup trends ahead of celebrations. “First is nude lips. They have been trending for a while now and are here to stay. Natural lipstick makes the entire look softer, so people are loving to go for it. Secondly, snatched eye looks. In this, we enhance the eye area to give them a natural lift and add more glamour with brush strokes. Another trend that's highly popular these days is sleek hair. Extra volume is out, it’s all about keeping it real and classy now.”

