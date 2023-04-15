Karisma Kapoor's patchwork shirt dress by Bodice is perfect for out-and-about days

Keeping the current fashion trends in mind, everyday luxury is at an all-time high. From celebrities to Instagram influencers, everyone at the moment is looking for sustainable and versatile pieces.

A shirt dress, recently worn by Karisma Kapoor, checks all the boxes mentioned previously and it is a perfect addition to one's summer closet. With its breezy and comfortable fit, the patchwork shirt dress is a tasteful pick for more reasons than one.

The A-length ensemble can pass as a kurta if paired with the right set of trousers, credits Indo-western elements such as Chinese collar, pin tucks and hand-bound detailings. If nothing, you can even rock this as a co-ord set when you are out and about in the city. Add a handheld tote bag with leather sandals to this mix and you have a look worthy for an IG Story.

Karisma paired the shirt dress with matching straight-leg Kora pants. She rounded her look with perfectly blow-dried hair, black sunglasses, ankle loop pencil heels and kept makeup to a minimum.

Pants price: ₹ 10,000

Kurta price: ₹ 18,500

Available at: Flagship store in Delhi and online