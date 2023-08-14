Keerthy Suresh's weekend elegance: A glimpse into her stylish sky-blue blazer and chanderi top ensemble

In a delightful weekend treat for her followers, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a series of pictures. The actress, renowned for her impeccable fashion choices, showcased her latest ensemble, exhibiting her innate ability to carry off diverse looks with grace.

Keerthy's choice for the occasion was a chic blazer set from the collection of the brand Mishru, which comes with a price tag of INR 78,700. The actress effortlessly exuded elegance in her outfit, proving her versatility in both traditional saris and modern pantsuits. The light blue ensemble accentuated her beauty.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra slays in a black ensemble as she supports Nick at Jonas Brothers Concert in NYC

The blazer set, composed of delicate organza fabric, boasted a serene sky-blue hue. The blazer featured meticulous details, including a lapel collar, a well-fitted bust, and intricate floral embellishments all over. Keerthy paired it with a chanderi top and trousers, creating a harmonious ensemble that spoke volumes about Keerthy's fashion sensibilities.

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rashmi Angara Vashisht, Keerthy demonstrated a masterclass in minimalism with her accessory selection. She adorned herself with statement silver-studded earrings that added a touch of glamour, along with a matching silver bracelet that graced her wrist.

With the skilful touch of makeup artist Anigha Jain, Keerthy's visage was adorned with a muted eyeshadow palette, accentuated by voluminous lashes coated with mascara. Her eyes were enhanced with precisely executed winged eyeliner, and her cheeks were contoured to perfection. A glossy berry lipstick completed the look, radiating a blend of sophistication and allure.

Also read: Ananya Panday looks ravishing in gorgeous yellow sari at 'Dream Girl 2' promotions

Keerthy Suresh's appearance not only showcased her remarkable fashion flair but also reiterated her standing as a style icon who consistently inspires her fans.