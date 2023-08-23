Home Fashion Trends

Womenswear brand Urbanic unveils fashion film 'Bloom'

The brand has launched a website and a new app and much-awaited new summer styles

Womenswear brand Urbanic, which aims to captivate the affordable premium clothing sector, has released a fashion film titled Bloom as part of its rebranding campaign, accompanied by the hashtag #UR.

Alongside the new visual identity, the brand has launched a website and a new app and much-awaited new summer styles. The native e-commerce brand, established in 2019, emphasises that it's not just a makeover; instead, they invite all fans to add their unique flair, nurturing creativity, fun and style.

"We are excited to unveil a new brand identity that resonates with our true philosophy and core values. We believe it is a progressive evolution reflecting a broader purpose," states James Wellwood, founding partner at Urbanic.

The brand attempts to stay true to its core principles while encouraging others to do the same. As a brand, Urbanic is  trying to create a space where people can confidently celebrate their individuality and embrace their innate charm.

