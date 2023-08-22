Coach announces rapping sensation Youngji Lee as new global ambassador

Luxury label Coach has announced Youngji Lee, a renowned artist and rapper, as its first global ambassador from South Korea. To inaugurate this collaboration, Youngji Lee will be prominently featured in Coach's upcoming Fall 2023 campaign. The rapper, who taught herself to rap at a young age, gained widespread recognition after becoming the youngest and first female winner of the reality TV show High School Rapper. Further cementing her position as a rising star, she achieved another milestone by becoming the first female rapper in eleven seasons to win the popular rap competition Show Me the Money, thus making history as the first artist to secure victory in both reality series.

Youngji Lee

Popular for her bold storytelling through music, Youngji perfectly embodies Coach's message of embracing authenticity and self-confidence to inspire others, aligning with their ‘Courage to Be Real’ philosophy.

“I’m thrilled to be an ambassador for Coach, a brand that I enjoy wearing and that inspires me,” said Youngji Lee. “I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on together and excited to continue to share my story as part of our collaborations.”

Also read: Designer Siddartha Tytler brings his grand collection inspired by courtesan culture

Creative Director of Coach Stuart Vevers shared, “Youngji is someone who inspires others by being herself. She reflects the spirit of confidence and self-expression that we champion at our brand, as well as our vision for a more inclusive fashion world through the Coach family.”

In addition, Youngji Lee has taken part in the television game show Earth Arcade and hosted her own YouTube talk series titled My Alcohol Diary. In 2022, she marked the beginning of her inaugural worldwide concert tour and is set to embark on an Asian tour commencing in late September, covering destinations such as Taiwan and Singapore, among others.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada



