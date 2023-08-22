Raise the style stakes with a Cocktail Dress

Picture this: you have to attend a fancy soiree, but not sure what to wear. Or, hey, a big glam wedding is just around the corner, and you can’t make up your mind what dress to choose. And of course, there is a swanky corporate event that you must be part of, but what to wear is a question bothering you. Chill. Relax. Whatever the event, a cocktail dress never fails to impress. We have got you covered with a list you could consider choosing from because we know how overwhelming it can get to find the right outfit that strikes the perfect balance between elegance and individuality.

From classic little black dresses to show-stopping sequined gowns, we’ve got you covered for your cocktail parties.

Eli Bitton

Eli Bitton designs are a testament to elegance and ease, perfectly suited for every occasion. Their Cocktail creations embrace the concept of conscious luxury, offering contemporary interpretations of traditional craftsmanship. One gown that stands out from their collection is the one designed specifically for cocktail parties. Drawing inspiration from the lush beauty of an oasis, the gown presents a captivating array of vibrant colours that evoke a sense of life and energy. The eclectic silhouette, complemented by intricate cut-out details, adds a unique touch.

Anita Dongre

With traditional colour choices for weddings, such as red and white, evolved, pastel shades have emerged as a prominent trend, adding a refreshing touch to wedding attire. At Anita Dongre, their designs reflect elegance and effortlessness, catering to every occasion. Their creations embrace conscious luxury and offer contemporary interpretations of craftsmanship. Their cocktail party gown strikes a balance between visual allure and comfort. It stands as an exceptional choice for cocktail parties, capturing attention and admiration effortlessly.

Cocktail dress by Neeta Lulla

Neeta Lulla

For the perfect cocktail attire during the rainy season, Neeta Lulla offers the perfect fusion of cultural and ethnic influences blended with contemporary design that celebrates tradition and evolution through its collections. Among their offerings is the Juliette straight fit gown embellished with sequin work fabricated in tulle and crepe.

Cocktail dress by Ranna Gill

Ranna Gill

If you’re specifically in need of a stunning cocktail dress, Ranna Gill has you covered with a breathtaking piece: a floor-length strapless gown in black sequin. This dress features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a high slit, and exquisite hand-embellished, multi-hued 3D floral appliqué at the bust, complemented by black feathers all over. It's a head-turning attire suitable for formal galas and sophisticated black-tie events.

Cocktail dress by Sahil Kochhar

Sahil Kochhar

For cocktail parties, Sahil Kochhar has the perfect solution for you. His exquisite gown, crafted in organza, features a deep neckline and a panelled straight silhouette with a stylish slit. The collection showcases the brand's signature 3D appliqué embroidery technique, which uses tonal velvet and metallic sequins to create a stunning and unique look. Drawing inspiration from the geographical terrains of Israel, this collection is truly one-of-a-kind.

