Apart from Alan Walker’s concert in the city, Chennai has a lot to offer this weekend

What is going on in Chennai this week? We've put together a list of weekend activities and things to do in Chennai.

Virtual zone

September 24 | Nungambakkam



Are you up to trying and experiencing something different this weekend? Goethe-institut has curated a multisensory VR experience The Infinite Library, a chance to encounter the future world of libraries and engage through multisensory forms of storytelling. As a highlight of the installation, the show will feature an exhibition of Indian shadow puppets. 11 am - 12.30 pm 3.30 pm - 5 pm. At Goethe-institut.





Navratri special

September 26 | Besant nagar



Are you looking to start your festive week with an exquisite dining experience? This Navratri, Svasa has created a delectable menu, with dishes from all over India, including traditional Satvik flavours made without onion or garlic. The notable ingredients like Rajgira (Amaranth flour), Kuttu Ka Aatta (Buckwheat flour), and more make it even more special. Not to miss, the ambience is gorgeous and vibrant. On till October 5. 12 pm - 3 pm 7 pm - 11 pm. INR1200 per person.

Classical notes

September 24 | Chetpet



Here’s an alluring treat for the senses! The Dancing Waters is a unique collaboration of Sivamani’s drumming and Neha Banerjee’s Kathak performance. The show’s main focus will be raising awareness of water conservation as its most interesting aspect. Look forward to the soul-stirring fusion performance. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall. 6 pm. Tickets online.







Flavours of Thailand

September 23 | Adyar



Do you have a craving for some Asian fare? The Royal Thai Consulate of Chennai and Crowne Plaza are teaming up to present a Thai food festival. Along with many recurring favourites from starters to desserts, Chef Vina will be serving a variety of street food delights. Indulge in dishes like vegetarian Phanaeng, Gang keiw Waan and Non-vegertieran Phat Nammanhoi and more. At Cappuccino. Also on 24 and 25. INR 1,565 per person. 6 pm onwards.



Movie première

September 29 | PVR



The siblings, Dhanush and K Selvaraghavan join hands for a film after 11 years. Naane Varuven is a mystery drama directed by K Selvaraghavan. The plot centres on a déjà vu encounter between two identical twins. Dhanush will appear as a cowboy and take on two intriguing roles: one as the antagonist and the other as the protagonist. The movie also stars Yogi Babu, Indhuja, and Ravichandran.

Tale of Cholas

September 24 | Nungambakkam



Theatre Marina presents J Raghunathan’s Ponniyin Selvanum Abaya Ranga Thilagavum, a suspenseful thriller lay inspired by the original characters of Kalki’s Ponninyin Selvan. That's not all, catch another funny play, the Mysterious Sculpture, that is about a man with a hat in the Thanjai Periya Koil (Thanjavur Big Temple). 7 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras. Tickets online.





Fashion extragavaganza

September 23 | Nungambakkam



Looking for some elegant prêt wear? Visit Tifara for Sahil Kochhar’s contemporary edit. The artful craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of India serve as major sources of inspiration for the designs. The designer gives us a preview of aesthetic collections that comprise ready-to-wear saris, lehengas, shararas, peplum, and drape sets for women and sherwanis,

Nehru jackets and more for men. Price on request.

