Kiara Advani gets effortless chic right with her latest casual outfit

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani continues to showcase her fashion prowess, effortlessly blending elegance with the latest trends. From her red-carpet appearances to city outings and airport looks, Kiara consistently demonstrates her knack for personal style. Her recent appearance last night perfectly encapsulated her ability to effortlessly merge simplicity with steal-worthy fashion trends as she stepped out for a work commitment.

Paparazzi captured Kiara's post-shoot appearance in Mumbai, sharing images and videos of the artiste on social media platforms. Kiara's ensemble for the occasion consisted of a tank top and baggy pants, a combination that encapsulated the ideal casual yet chic look for weekday outings. The absence of excessive accessories and minimalistic makeup added to the understated elegance of her appearance.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani set couple fashion goals as they enjoy a romantic evening out

Kiara opted for a lavender-hued tank top characterised by delicate straps, a gracefully plunging neckline that highlighted her décolletage, and a form-fitting silhouette. The top was neatly tucked into a pair of baggy pants featuring a grey tone adorned with subtle white pinstripes along the sides. The pants boasted a mid-rise elastic waistline, a balloon-like silhouette, a cinched hem with ribbed detailing, and an overall oversized fit.

Completing her ensemble, Kiara donned pastel mint green slip-on sandals that added a touch of colour to her look. Her makeup included kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, a coral pink lip shade, well-defined feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, softly highlighted cheekbones, a dewy base, and an illuminating highlighter. Her centre-parted wavy locks cascading down her shoulders added the final touch to her laid-back yet stylish weekday attire.

Also read: Kiara Advani picks a radiant yellow salwar kameez for her airport spotting

Kiara's ability to effortlessly combine comfort and style is evident in her choice of attire. Her recent relaxed and chic ensemble serves as a fashion inspiration for running errands, casual outings, or simply enjoying downtime with friends.