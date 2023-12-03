Kareena Kapoor shines in a golden Ralph Lauren ensemble at a Jaipur event

Adding a touch of glamour to Jaipur, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced an event for Ralph Lauren at the opulent Rambagh Palace. Dressed in a stunning gold-coloured ensemble from the renowned American luxury fashion house, Kareena stole the spotlight at the event. Pictures from the event captured her posing with influencers, exuding elegance and charm in the strapless outfit.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared glimpses of Kareena’s Ralph Lauren extravaganza on her Instagram stories. The photos showcase Kareena in two settings – one capturing her getting clicked with the stylist and another featuring her striking a pose with Diipa Khosla, Mitali Sagar, and other attendees. Kareena’s captivating dress hails from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection, offering a sneak peek into the fashion icon's impeccable style.

Kareena's tissue silk golden dress boasted a strapless decolletage-accentuating neckline, a front closure, a corseted bodice, side pockets, intricate vertical stitching, patch pockets on the skirt, an A-line silhouette, a floor-grazing hem, and a cinched waistline adorned with a broad gold belt.

Accessorising with finesse, Kareena opted for minimal jewellery, including high heels, statement rings, and dangling earrings. Her makeup choices featured winged eyeliner, smudged bold kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, radiant highlighter, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, feathered brows, and glossy pink lip shade. Completing the look, a pulled-back high ponytail added a touch of sophistication to Kareena’s appearance.

Amidst her dazzling social engagements, Kareena remains active on the work front. She is currently involved in multiple projects, including Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, and The Crew, alongside Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kriti Sanon, set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

