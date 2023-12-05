Karisma Kapoor’s timeless elegance shines in a vibrant rainbow ensemble by Rahul Mishra

Karisma Kapoor, a beacon of timeless beauty, continues to captivate hearts with her impeccable style. The actress, celebrated for her fashion-forward choices, effortlessly navigates between casual wear and traditional outfits, leaving a trail of inspiration for her followers. Although she may not be gracing the silver screen frequently, Karisma’s Insta-diaries are a fashion treasure trove, and her recent appearance in a colourful dress is no exception, promising to ignite style inspiration.

In a delightful surprise for her fans on Monday, Karisma took to Instagram, sharing a series of stunning pictures adorned with the caption “Rainbow Vibes all day, every day.” Karisma’s choice of attire, a striking rainbow dress, radiates vibrant energy with its lively hues. Sourced from the renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra's collection, the dress boasted a scoop neck, balloon pattern full sleeves, net fabric, a fitted bodice, a midi hemline, and a dynamic horizontal print, exuding undeniable charm. Complementing the ensemble, she paired it with matching flared trousers.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Karisma allowed her outfit to take centre stage. A pair of black cat-eye sunglasses, subtle diamond stud earrings, and black high heels completed her chic look. For her makeup, the artiste opted for a sun-kissed allure, featuring nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a touch of pink lipstick. Collaborating with hairstylist Hrishikesh Naskar, Karisma styled her lush locks into a neat bun, adding the perfect finishing touch to her stunning appearance.

As Karisma continues to showcase her timeless elegance, her rainbow-inspired ensemble stands as a testament to her enduring style and ability to effortlessly charm the fashion world.