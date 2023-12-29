Cover Story: Fashion rules 2024

In the ever-evolving realm of fashion, anticipation reigns supreme. As we stand on the cusp of a new year, 2024 promises to be a playground for innovation, redefining the sartorial landscape in ways that captivate and surprise. In this feature, designer Stephin Lalan, whose eclectic design aesthetics stem from the plurality of his immersive cultural exposure spanning Europe, the Middle East and India, delves into the exciting world of fashion, peering into the crystal ball of trends to unveil what the coming year has in store for style enthusiasts. From avant-garde designs to sustainable chic, he joins us on a freewheeling chat to unravel the threads that will weave the fabric of fashion in 2024.

He also presents four looks from his latest Spring/Summer 2024 collection. And we roped in young actor Sanjana Sarathy to play his muse. The chosen backdrop for this spectacle was none other than a hotel that stands as a living testament to the architectural grandeur of the Chola dynasty – ITC Grand Chola. Nestled amidst the rich cultural tapestry of Southern India, the location served as a perfect canvas for the fusion of contemporary fashion and historical legacy.

What factors or influences do you believe will shape fashion trends in 2024?

Fashion trends are majorly influenced by culture, historical events, technology and cinema/celebrities, and I see a continuance of that in the coming year as well. I also see a lot of brands paving the path toward sustainability. Influencer marketing, cinema, embracing body positivity, representation of different ethnicities and cultures via campaigns will add to shaping the trends in 2024.

White Shirt Dress by Stephin Lalan

Can you identify any emerging themes or overarching styles expected to dominate the fashion scene in the coming year?

In the place of ultra tight skinny jeans and cropped tops, 2024 fashion is going to be all about experimenting with volume, length, and shape. From oversized sleeves to simple draped skirts, versatile waist coats with modern cuts, bold patterns, textured fabrics, and high-waisted pants will redefine modern tailoring.

How will the events and experiences of the past year influence the fashion choices and preferences of consumers in 2024?

Customers are slowly moving from the idea of fast fashion to having a desire to own something that is designed for them, or some sort of exclusivity. This will drive designers to do better and create more for a larger clientele. I see technology playing a big role in the fashion scene too.

Stephin Lalan

Do you see any particular fashion accessory or elements becoming focal points in 2024?

Accessories or elements that complete an outfit are becoming an integral part of fashion. In the coming year, you will see more attention to detail and accessories coming to the forefront. There will be more focus on styling since the trend is a whole lot simple and tone-on-tone. You will see this reflecting in my upcoming collection as well.

In what ways might fashion trends in 2024 reflect or respond to current global issues and movements?

The industry is sensitive to issues like global warming, which trickles down to it moving towards sustainability and eco-friendly methods of garment production.

My style is simple yet classic: Sanjana Sarathy

Actor Sanjana Sarathy in Black Corset & Low-Waist Pants by Stephin Lalan

Model and actor Sanjana Sarathy, whose grace and charisma extends far beyond the silver screen, joins us as we explore the nuances of her fashion choices that seamlessly blend sophistication, and a touch of cinematic allure.

How would you describe your personal style?

My personal style off screen would be comfort for sure.

Are there any fashion trends that influence your wardrobe choices?

Oversized T-shirts and athleisure wear is a staple in my wardrobe. I believe you can never go wrong with a white shirt and a good pair of denims.

Can you share any favourite fashion or beauty tips you’ve picked up from the industry?

I love exploring fashion although my inherent style is simple yet classic. The tip I’ve picked up is less is always more! So, I try to keep it subtle, simple and clean!

What does your fitness routine look like?

I love experimenting with fitness and trying out different activities from aerial yoga, dancing, ballet and also hit the gym now and then! I just need to move constantly.

Wardrobe: STEPHIN LALAN |

Model: Actor SANJANA SARATHY |

Model: KERYN ROY | Styling

& Creative Direction:

RABBEQA IQBAL | Photographer: NITHIN KUMAR | Jewellery on Sanjana: AMRAPALI JEWELS AT AMETHYST CHENNAI |

Jewellery on Keryn: ATTRANGI |

Footwear on Sanjana : FEEL20, CHENNAI |

HMU- SHEHANAZ (NAAZ MAKEUP

& HAIR)

Sporty & sexy

White Shirt Dress with Turkish motifs

White Shirt Dress: Inspired by the designer’s travel to Turkey, in this outfit you will find Indian and Turkish cultural influences. “This asymmetrical shirt dress has such intricate motifs that it can be worn by itself or paired with denims, or styled multiple ways. The silhouette in comfortable cotton along with a yoke cutout was inspired by the evil eye, which I thought would give this modest dress a sexy vibe,” says Stephin.

You will find Turkish motifs weaved in using multi-colour silk thread embroidery, hand embellished sequins, tube sequins and intricate bead work on the collar, shirt cuff, concealed placket and back yoke.

“This outfit is accessorised to make it look sporty, elegant and sexy at the same time, and adorning it with accessories in gold matches with the embroidery on the outfit,” he says.

The fabric used is Egyptian cotton with a higher thread count. The sexy back cut out gives it the oomph while the look of a shirt with asymmetry adds to the comfort factor.

Cleopatra vibe

Black asymmetrical gown: Comfortable yet chic, the cuts and symmetry of the garment are inspired by the hexagonal structures in Turkish architecture. The pure satin black dress can be styled to transition from day to evening wear. It can also be used as resort wear by changing the colours, fabric and accessories.

It has a sharp neckline with drawstrings and handkerchief cuts to match the neckline. “Black definitely adds to the glamour quotient of this dress, and it’s made in such a way that anyone, irrespective of their body shape, will look stunning in this dress,” he says, and adds, “The gold jewellery, especially the armlet, gives it a royal look. I would say, a very Cleopatra vibe,” says Stephin.

The idea of using silk satin would make the outfit more luxurious as well as sexy. And cutting it a certain way makes the fall of the fabric different and suitable to all body types.

The dress falls in a flare making it comfortable to walk and move in without any restriction. And there are hidden details in the outfit that viewers might overlook at first glance. “It has functional concealed pockets,” he explains.

Grecian drape

Asymmetrical shirt dress

Pink dress: “This shirt dress has a slight hint of asymmetry, and keeping in mind the trendy and bold colours, I chose this style in pure silk satin and raglan sleeves with a beautiful belt embellished with embroidery. Keeping it simple is what makes this look stylish, classy, and sexy… perfect for an afternoon soiree or an evening out,” explains Stephin. This beautiful shirt dress comes with a self-textured belt with intricate hand embroidery in silk and the buttons are also made in self fabric. “The pink is very feminine and hence it was my first choice for this ensemble. This style does not need too much accessories as it comes with an optional belt. “Since the embroidered belt has some amount of silver in it, we have styled this look with jewellery in silver tone with a hint of Indo western touch. For a luxurious and feminine feel, I have used silk satin. The fall, sheen, shine and silk satin fabric gives it a whole Grecian drape vibe,” he adds. The outfit has a relaxed fit and is super comfortable. It comes with hidden pockets too!

Cowgirl in LA

Black sleeveless bustier with Turkish motifs

Black Corset/ Low-Waist Pants: “I wanted to do something super sexy, and build on that oomph factor. What is more sexy than a corset and low-waist bell bottom pants! And, of course, incorporating the Turkish motifs and colours.

It exudes a ‘cowgirl in LA’ kind of vibe. The black sleeveless bustier is delicately hand embroidered with Turkish motifs. “While I chose black for the embroidery to pop out, this look can be recreated in different colours. This style is very self-driven and doesn’t require much accessorising, but we still went ahead with a fusion of accessories by using a Hasli neck piece with a matching bracelet, earrings and ring for some extra oomph.”

This is a super versatile piece as the bustier can be used as a sari blouse for an Indo-Western look, or teamed with a skirt, or just a good pair of skinny jeans with high knee or ankle boots. The low-waist pants have a relaxed fit, and is super comfortable to lounge in.

