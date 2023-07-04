This Indian brand aims to change luxury manufacturing of apparel and more

For those who prefer quality over brand logos, ANTIBRND is the newest venture for you to explore. The brand offers logo-less designer products at affordable prices. It offers clothing and homeware manufactured in the same factories as the luxury brands and retails it for a much lesser price.

They work directly with the manufacturers, cutting off the costs spend on branding, retailers and celebrity endorsements. The brand swears by its luxury without labels motto. Their tagline reads, “Pay for the product. Not the Logo.”

Launched on June 5, the brand has grown exponentially in a month. The launch of this apparel line poses strong competition to existing retail brands that continue to follow conventional ways of marketing their products.

This marketplace offers nearly 80 products and is currently working on expanding its product range. Goods like bedding, scented candles, shirts, t-shirts and bamboo towels among others. At present, it aims to offer shirts and jackets from Hugo Boss, Wrangler, Lee and Karl Lagerfeld utilising the same fabrics from Welspun.

Antibrnd stands as a pioneer in Indian luxury fashion retailing with its innovative approach of selling quality over the logo.