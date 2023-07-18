Alia Bhatt's ombre saree at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' song launch is a cotton candy dream

From pristine white sarees during Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions to chic georgette drapes for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt has really come to style the seven yards of grace with aplomb. She is open to exploring fabrics, draping styles and her blouses could not get any more glamorous. Take her outfit today for instance.

At the song launch of Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress picked a georgette saree in ombre shades of blue, pink and pastel orange. She styled it with a lavender blouse and for accessories, Alia decided to keep it minimal.

She opted for an oxidised pair of jhumkas to put together her look and skipped wearing a neckpiece and statement hand jewellery altogether. Even for her hairdo, Alia went with her signature blow dry with natural waves.

While Alia was a complete stunner, Ranveer Singh did not miss the mark either. Unlike most occasions, for this event, Ranveer picked a well-fitted look with a black tuxedo and crisp white shirt and ditched the baggy streetwear.

Coming to the film's promotions, Ranveer and Alia have been in and around the city for the last week. They are sharing the screen for the second time after Gully Boy. For the unversed, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is a much-awaited romantic drama.

From the trailer, one can figure that the Karan Johar directorial is about Alia, a Bengali girl, falling in love with Ranveer, a true blue Punjabi boy and how their respective families approach this relationship.