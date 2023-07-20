Jacqueline Fernandez sets our screens ablaze in a gorgeous black top and denim jeans 

Let’s agree, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most fashionable actresses out there. She has a style worth admiring and an impressive personality. Be it ethnic wear, modern outfits, contemporary looks or anything in between, Jacqueline can do it all with absolute panache.

Now, when she revealed her latest look on social media, we were not surprised. What’s special about the look is that Jacqueline gave a stylish twist to her casual avatar. Are you curious to know what she wore?

Jacqueline took to Instagram to share her beautiful pictures where she styled a black sleeveless top featuring a small neckline, white calligraphy print and an infinity hemline. She wore it with a pair of super-chic low waist denim jeans.

The actress confidently flaunted her chiselled abs in this outfit. She did set our screens on fire with this look and we are not complaining. The actress kept her look simple and casual with a hint of style and elegance. As for accessories, the beauty picked a pair of silver earrings, a leek silver waist band and a black bracelet. Her makeup included nude eyeshadow, dark brows, mascara, kohl-rimmed eyes, well-contoured cheeks and glossy lips. Her hair was left open cascading down her shoulders.

Image source: Instagram

Before this, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez rocking a wonderful grey co-ord set with aplomb while attending the lunch at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Her outfit showcased a full-sleeved crop top having cutout patterns on the side and a wrap-like style with collars. Jacqueline wore it with similar bodycon skirt that highlighted her svelte figure. The ruched detailing on her skirt looked amazing.

Image source: Instagram

She amped up her look with elongated hoop earrings and a metallic baguette. She rounded off her look with shimmery eyelids, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, and pink lip colour. Her mane was tied in a ponytail. Jacqueline is a complete diva and no one can deny that.