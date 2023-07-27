Here are some gifting ideas for Friendship Day 2023

Roll out the red carpet of friendship, because it's that time of the year when we celebrate the glue that holds our hearts together - Friendship Day! As the raindrops serenade the earth and the clouds paint the sky, it's the perfect occasion to gather 'round and bask in the warmth of companionship. But hold on! While the classic coffee gatherings and movie nights are always a hit, why not sprinkle some magic with a touch of surprise? Brace yourselves for our handpicked selection of pocket-friendly as well as luxurious gifts that will make your friends feel even more special!

Ocean’s man

Taking into account men's affinity for scents, Bellavita, a prominent Indian luxury perfume brand, has unveiled its latest creation - OCEAN MAN Eau De Parfum. This exquisite aquatic fragrance exudes the invigorating essence of Citrus, the captivating allure of Orchid and intricate woody undertones that bestow enduring confidence upon your companions. Encased in a captivating aquatic blue glass bottle, this fragrance is a perfect companion for travel, work, and leisure.

INR 1,000 upwards. Available online.

OCEAN MAN Eau De Parfum

Soothing skincare

Looking to transport your friends to tropical heaven without them leaving their homes? Bath and Body Works, a personal care brand, offers a collection of tropical fragrances, body washes, shower gels, body butter, and 3-wick candles. The array of products revitalises the skincare and wellness routine, providing the ultimate rejuvenation experience.

INR 1,900 upwards. Available online.

From Bath and Body Works

Read her lips

When it comes to selecting gifts for women, lipsticks are always a popular choice. So, on this special day, surprise your friend with a lipstick palette that not only offers enriching colours but also provides a vegan lip care regimen. Rang Dé has introduced the Lip Palette featuring a vibrant burst of nine lip colours and one gloss to match every mood, occasion, and outfit. Your friends can create custom shades for luscious lips and can use them for gloss and shine.

INR 1,500 upwards. Available online.



Rang Dé's lip palette

Alpha man in making

Choosing the ideal gift for your male friend can be quite a challenge, especially if they follow a specialised skincare routine. But fret not, O3+ has come up with a gift box that caters to all essential men's skincare needs. It includes D-tan Sunscreen, Bright Glow Face wash, White Charcoal Face Sheet Mask, Acno D Tan face wash, Caffeinated D-Tan Facial Kit, and more to give them a refreshing and revitalised appearance.

INR 350 upwards. Available online.

O3+ men's skincare

Floral bijouterie

Should friendship bands undergo a sophisticated transformation, then Amaranté Jewels' exquisite Pret Collection would be a captivating vision. Their minimalist jewellery draws inspiration from the enchanting allure of blooming flowers. Picture delicate diamond-encrusted flowers adorned in elegant 18k gold settings, creating a luxurious gift suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Price on request. Available online.

Amaranté Jewels' bracelet

Scent of luxury

Prada introduces Paradoxe, a perfume for women capturing the essence of the ever-evolving Prada woman. The fragrance showcases a timeless white flower bouquet reinvented into an avant-garde signature, encapsulated in an iconic triangular bottle. With notes of Calabrian Bergamot Heart, Tangerine Essence, Neroli Essence, and more, it embraces the paradoxical dimensions of scent and self, a bag it for women of class!

INR 9,500 upwards. Available online and in-store.

Paradoxe

Floral alchemy

Discover the nourishing benefits of floral extracts and active ingredients with OTT Skyncare, a homegrown brand presenting a gentle range of skin care. Embrace the concept of floral alchemy, as they blend floral extracts with cutting-edge science to bring you high-quality skincare products. Experience the Hydro Drip Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Do-It-All Moisturiser, Keep It Fresh Face Wash, Sunny Shield Sunscreen (SPF 50 PA+++), and more, curated to provide the skin care you truly deserve.

INR 700 upwards. Available online.

From OTT Skyncare

