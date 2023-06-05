Sara Ali Khan twirls in a pristine white anarkali suit [SEE PICS]

Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine. Reason? Her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also featuring Vicky Kaushal. The fun family entertainer has opened to positive reviews from critics so far. For now, the actress is keeping busy with her promotional duties.

What’s even more interesting is her gorgeous looks from the different events Sara has been attending. She recently shared pictures on social media acing an ethnic look. Sara looked every bit dreamy in a stunning white satin anarkali suit.

Her white flowing kurti featured a sweetheart neckline and quarter sleeves with frill patterns at the elbows. She teamed it with lovely matching ethnic trousers with white zari details at the anklet. She completed the traditional look with a white georgette dupatta showcasing minimal embroidery work in white resham threads. For accessories, she used a pair of traditional earrings. With minimal makeup and her mane left open in middle-parting, Sara looked delightful in the sun-kissed snaps. Don’t miss those white juttis.

Sara Ali Khan and her love for ethnic wear isn’t even a secret. Right from easy-breezy comfortable cotton salwar suit sets to vibrant six yards of grace, she wears them all with panache. Now that the actress is busy going to different cities for film promotions, she also went to Mahakaleshwar temple during her trip to Ujjain. Sara mesmerised us with her ethnic look.

This time, she draped a super beautiful pink sari. Although the traditional wear was plain, its heavy borders looked amazing. Sara wore it with a contrasting yellow printed blouse. She added matching pink bangles to round off her look. With minimal makeup, the actress preferred keeping her hair pulled back.

Sara Ali Khan acing a gorgeous pink sari

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino.

