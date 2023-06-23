Kiara Advani made us take notes in a gorgeous white ensemble

There hasn’t been a single moment when we didn’t appreciate Kiara Advani’s stylish choices. She is a trendsetter and someone who knows how to make an impression with her style. Whether it’s her minimalist wedding looks or glamorous red-carpet appearances, she never misses a chance to make heads turn in her direction.

Now, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha where she will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan. She has shared glimpses of her new promotional look on social media.

Her latest Instagram post stands as a testimony to her never-ending love for fashion. Kiara opted for a chic off-white bodysuit and a statement-making mini skirt from the French luxury brand Jacquemus. The actress looked utterly graceful pulling off the promotional look.

Her mini skirt showed an asymmetrically draped waist and unique ruffled detailing with a frayed design. There also seems to be an adjustable tie featuring a large pearl, a fitted silhouette and an asymmetric hem.

Kiara added more drama to her look with beige embellished strap high heels. She opted for patterned hoop earrings and rings as far as accessories were concerned. She stayed loyal to her signature dewy base, subtle eyeshadow, mascara and nude pink lips.

Also read this: Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara and Kartik make garba moves in 'Sun Sajni'

Kiara Advani in a white ensemble



We have often seen Kiara Advani experimenting with her style of dressing. Recently, she was seen rocking an uber-glam red cutout gown from the clothing label Aadnevik. The one-shouldered ensemble came with cutout detailing on the neckline and in the midriff region.

The asymmetrical waistline, ruched detailing and thigh-high side slit brought more oomph to her look. Without any accessories, Kiara let her outfit do the talking. Her makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara, contoured cheeks and nude lips. She completed the look with metallic tie-up strappy heels.

Also read this: Kiara Advani marks 9 years in showbiz

Kiara Advani wearing a red gown

Coming back to Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha being directed by Sameer Vidwans will hit theatres on June 29.