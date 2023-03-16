LFW X FDCI: Lakmé Salon creates underwater-inspired hair, makeup for Vaishali S' BENEATH

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, one of the most coveted affairs featuring renowned Indian design talents, wrapped its Mumbai edition on March 12. This time around, at the three-day-long prestigious fashion and lifestyle event, sustainable fashion was an underlying (and running) theme with the likes of ace designer Vaishali S taking deep dive underwater.

While her silhouettes, launched under the BENEATH collection, were inspired by various elements of nature, the hair and makeup looks brought the ocean’s colour palette to life.

The designer, in collaboration with experts at Lakmé Salon, curated head gears and playful makeup looks taking inspiration from the oceanic ecosystem.

Also Read: My weavers are my lifeline, says fashion designer Vaishali Shadangule

Vaishali X Lakmé Salon steered clear from using plastic accessories and used natural hair to create, what they call “gravity-defying” looks. As for the makeup, they used high-sheen highlighters, watercolour translucent shadows and concluded with glossy lips and oodles of mascara.

Talking about the looks that plunged into the deep waters namely Conch, Coral, Kelp, Octopus and Wave, Vaishali says, “This collection depicts my discovery of the underwater world and also myself by diving into the unknown. The looks curated and designed by the team at Lakmé Salon aligned with my vision for the collection and became an extension of each outfit. Watching the Lakmé Salon team bring alive the looks with the hair and makeup accentuated the final designs.”

The first look, named Wave, layered beach waves at the temple of the head in a sea-blue shade which also enhances the sea-inspired green ensemble.

Octopus, the next look designed for lustrous Indian hair, was created using the free-hand balayage colour technique. While the headgear stands out, the haircut and the curled ends, frames the face.

Inspired by the Kelp in the shallow waters close to the shores, this hair look was created using shades of copper. The haircut, called Shredded, was created keeping in mind the free-flowing yet rooted nature of the Kelp.

Conch, a small sea snail found mostly in Caribbean countries, inspired Vaishali X Lakmé Salon’s fourth look. They created it using a colour palette that included mushroom blonde, gold and light browns.

Also Read: Kunaal Kyhaan launches KOYTOY's newest edit Maharaja by the Bay at LFW

A plunge underwater is incomplete without visiting the coral reef colony. Created using the Shredded haircut, the bright red hair colour added power to the overall ensemble.

The haircut and colour collection inspired by Vaishali’s BENEATH will be available at 470+ Lakmé Salons across the country over a span of three weeks.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03