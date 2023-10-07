Mouni Roy defines style and elegance in a golden sequined gown, Disha Patani reacts

In the realm of fashion, Mouni Roy reigns supreme as a true icon. With consistent updates on her Instagram profile, she effortlessly sets and slays fashion trends, showcasing her sartorial choices in a spectacular manner. From nailing casual attire to offering glimpses of her beachside fashion, adorning elegant sarees and ethnic wear, and looking absolutely stunning in formal ensembles, Mouni epitomises versatility in fashion. A glance at her glamorous diaries, and it's easy to see why she's a favourite amongst fashion enthusiasts.

Mouni recently graced her Instagram with a series of pictures, radiating her customary charm in a glamorous ensemble. As the weekend approached, she exuded the quintessential TGIF vibe, offering fashion inspiration to all on how to adorn the perfect look for weekend soirées. In collaboration with the esteemed fashion designer house, Chisel, Mouni embraced a resplendent golden sequined gown, exemplifying opulence and allure. The body-hugging gown, embellished in an array of gold shades, featured a sleeveless design and a halter neckline, gracefully cascading into bodycon patterns, accentuating her silhouette down to her ankles.

Also read: Just Mouni Roy acing another gorgeous sari with finesse

“Always have trouble fitting in,” Mouni captioned the post. Within minutes, the post received numerous likes and comments. Among the fervour, Disha Patani added her own touch of appreciation with multiple fiery emoticons, encapsulating the collective awe inspired by Mouni's style.

Also read: Mouni Roy's stunning printed co-ord set defines style and comfort

Collaborating with fashion stylist Rishika Devnani, Mouni let her tresses flow in wavy curls, elegantly parted at the centre, perfectly complementing her glamorous ensemble. Assisted by the makeup artist Mukesh Patil, the actor adorned a palette of nude eyeshadow, precise black eyeliner, expressive black kohl, mascara-enhanced lashes, carefully shaped eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick, completing her flawless look.

With each outing, Mouni continues to set the fashion landscape ablaze, captivating the hearts and closets of fashion aficionados who eagerly await to emulate her style. Her innate ability to effortlessly blend comfort and elegance is a true hallmark of her distinct fashion journey, making her an icon to reckon with in the world of fashion and beyond.