Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor and others shine in traditional ensembles at Maha Navami celebrations

The stars of Bollywood came together with great fervor to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami Durga Puja on October 23 in Mumbai. Among the attendees were popular names including Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, who graced a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The celebrities arrived decked in exquisite traditional attire, and the event was a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts.

Katrina kaif Elegent look in Durga Puja

Katrina radiated elegance in her choice of attire for the Durga Puja celebrations. She donned a bright yellow sari crafted from cotton and tissue silk, adorned with intricate golden patti borders. Her six yards were complemented with a half-sleeved blouse that featured a plunging neckline. Gold kadhas, jhumkis, kohl-lined eyes, a muted nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and centre-parted open locks completed her look.

Rani, on the other hand, graced the event in a beige and powder blue cotton-silk sari paired with a brocade silk blouse that boasted a deep V neckline. Her traditional ensemble was elevated with a layered necklace, bracelets, a sleek bun adorned with gajra, bold smoky winged eyeliner, sindoor, bindi, blushed cheeks, and darkened brows, providing a touch of glamour to her appearance.

Also read: Kajol flaunts a lovely royal blue printed sari on the fourth day of Navratri

Kajol and Jackie made their presence felt at the celebrations in resplendent ethnic wear. Kajol opted for a beautiful beige silk sari embellished with golden patti borders and sequins. She paired the six yards with a heavily embellished backless blouse, a red bindi, jhumkis, red bangles, and a potli bag. Pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, and a dewy blushed base rounded off her traditional look. Jackie sported a bright yellow bandhgala jacket with a white kurta and matching churidar pants, looking dapper and regal.

Sonam embraced the sindoori red shade for the Durga Puja celebrations, adorned in a splendid Sabyasachi anarkali set embellished with intricate gold diamantes and embroidery. She accessorised the outfit with a heavy choker necklace, matching jhumkis, and a statement ring. A centre-parted half-tied hairdo, red lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and mascara-adorned lashes gave a dazzling finish to her ensemble. In contrast, her father Anil complemented her in black baggy pants and a white bandhgala kurta featuring an abstract pattern, adding his unique style to the festivities.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s Raw Mango floral sari is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe

Finally, Jaya added her grace to the event, posing with Rani. The veteran actress looked splendid in a silk beige-gold saree matched with a coordinating blouse. Her ensemble was accentuated with a heavy necklace, bracelets, bindi, dainty earrings, and a sleek bun adorned with a floral accessory.