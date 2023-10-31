UNIQLO launches second Mumbai store at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO opened its second Mumbai store at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon. Positioned on the ground floor of the mall, the 7,500-square-foot store offers UNIQLO’s range of thoughtfully designed, high-quality clothing, bringing LifeWear to even more Mumbaikars.

“We are thrilled to have been welcomed so enthusiastically by Mumbaikars,” said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India. “With our second store opening at Oberoi Mall Goregaon, we look forward to offering innovative, high-quality apparel to even more discerning consumers.”

Prior to the official opening of the store, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in front of a line of enthusiastic customers, who were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to shop at Mumbai’s second-ever UNIQLO store. Inside, customers enjoyed special offers on popular items such as Fleece Jackets, Ultra Light Down Vests, Flannel Shirts, Smart Ankle Pants, U Crew Neck T-shirts, and more, with the promotion continuing until October 26.

UNIQLO Oberoi Mall, Goregaon is UNIQLO’s 12th brick-and-mortar store in India since launching in the country in 2019. The new store has opened just two weeks following the launch of UNIQLO's first store in Mumbai, at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, and represents the latest step in the brand’s expansion in India.

Previously, the retailer brand was in the news when they launched their autumn-winter pieces. The edit boasts functional everyday pieces in deep browns, and rustic and charcoal shades. Expect padded coats, fleece jackets and flannels, perfect to keep you warm in dipping temperatures.

