Sunday Soul Sante returns with it’s new edition 

Sunday Soul Sante, since 2010, is India's largest flea market based out of Bengaluru. It is a celebration of contemporary arts and crafts, featuring a wide variety of handmade products from talented artists and designers. Visitors can find everything from clothing and accessories to jewellery and home decor.

In addition to shopping, Sunday Soul Sante also offers a variety of other activities, such as live music, food and performances. The upcoming edit of Sunday Soul Sante marks the beginning of a new season of their thirteen-year-old brand in Bengaluru. They are on their way to the fourteenth season and are starting with the 'Bohomania' edition. We catch up with the co-founder of Sunday Soul Sante, Karan Rao, to find out everything you need to know about the festival.

“Sunday Soul Sante is an amalgamation of music, art, flea, food and fun. This is no ordinary flea market. It's a curated collection of the finest and most exclusive handmade goods, all created by talented artists from all over the country. You can find different brands in fashion, lifestyle, home decor, accessories, potters and crafters, doodle artists and many more,” begins Karan.

At this edition, Sunday Soul Sante features Nori Art from Bengaluru with their unique illustrations and stationery collection, Hyppy from Mumbai with Bohemian decors, Paris Panini from Bengaluru with some delicious gourmet sandwiches, Brik Oven also from Bengaluru with gourmet pizzas, Kanvas also from Mumbai with hand-painted shoe collection, Keymti from Auroville with apparels, Kindlife from Gurgaon with sustainable lifestyle products, India Hemp Organics from Bengaluru with wellness products, Board games bazaar from Bengaluru with some fun and exciting board games, Bento Bento from Bengaluru with pan Asian cuisine, Doggiliciouus from Bengaluru with pet food, Sneaker Box from Bengaluru with their funky sneaker collection, Graphicurry from Bengaluru with their caricature art, among many others.

“Our customers can expect a memorable experience- whether it is shopping, food, art, workshops, performances from amazing artists such as Parvaaz & Space is all we have or just a casual Sunday - there will be something for everyone at the Sunday Soul Sante. We are also completely pet-friendly and offer free entry to kids and senior citizens. It’s a fun-filled Sunday with lots of options for our discerning visitors,” Karan adds.

₹350. September 24. At Jayamahal Palace Exhibition Grounds, Nandi Durga.