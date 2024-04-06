Glam and glimmer

While precious stones have always been in trend, it’s diamonds and emeralds which are having their moment in spotlight among brides and wedding guests. Fashion stylist Amit Pandya says, “I believe in the minimalistic approach. I have styled emeralds and diamonds on all body types and complexions.

They go well on all outfits. Elaborate pieces and stunning rocks are statement pieces. It is good to see how today’s women are so mindful about their approach towards jewellery”. Pandya adds, “Bespoke jewellery is so vital these days as women have their own choices and tastes towards jewellery and outfits.”

Wedding stylist Reshma Kunhi finds a combo of diamonds and emeralds to be versatile in nature. “They can be used for different types of events and not just for a muhuratam. In the Indian setting, brides can go for diamonds and emeralds for the reception too,” she says.