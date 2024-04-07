Girl gang goals! Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita slay in chic outfits

Last night, Bollywood’s BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora painted the town red (or should we say beige and blush?) with an intimate dinner at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. The paparazzi couldn’t resist capturing the fashionistas as they arrived, each rocking their unique take on chic comfort.
Kareena opted for a relaxed yet trendy look, pairing a muted mint green shirt with flowy taupe-coloured flared pants. Accessorised with a statement pink beaded necklace, a timeless Hermès Birkin bag, and comfy Birkenstocks, she exuded effortless elegance.
Malaika went for a bold and glamorous vibe in a black-and-white ensemble. A figure-hugging white bustier top with dramatic straps was paired with sleek black leather pants, creating a head-turning silhouette. A white embellished clutch and sky-high pumps completed the look, making her the ultimate party-ready gal.
Karisma brought a touch of summer fun with a vibrant printed midi dress boasting a playful abstract pattern. She kept things casual with sneakers and a loose braid, adding a pop of colour with a deep red lip.
Amrita mastered the art of co-ord dressing in a blush pink ensemble. The oversized blazer, matching waistcoat, and high-waisted shorts offered a polished yet playful look. Tan pumps, wavy locks, and a touch of makeup finished off her stylish choice.
From Kareena's laid-back cool to Malaika's edgy glam, and Karisma's summery charm to Amrita's modern co-ord mastery, these leading ladies proved once again that they’re a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen.