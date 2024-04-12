Build a timeless wardrobe: 6 essential pieces every man should own

Floral print shirts

Add some flair to your wardrobe this summer with a floral print shirt! These vibrant and stylish shirts are the perfect way to stand out and showcase your personality. Unlike traditional shirts, these floral prints are fresh, exciting, and can be worn all year round to lend you an edge in fashion. Whether you are heading out for a casual brunch, an evening party or even a wedding, floral print shirts are the ultimate statement pieces for any fashion-forward man. You can easily dress them up by pairing them with a sharp jacket or blazer for a more formal look, or keep it casual with a pair of jeans or chinos. Just remember to let the floral shirt be the star of your outfit by keeping the rest of your look minimal. Opt for solid-coloured bottoms and subtle accessories that won’t compete with the bold floral pattern.

Solid round neck T-shirts

Solid round neck T-shirts are an absolute must-have for any guy’s wardrobe. Fashion’s safest bet, these tees are the epitome of effortless style. They are versatile, comfortable, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair them with classic denims for a casual look, or layer them under a blazer for a dash of elegance. Solid T-shirts come in a variety of colours, so be sure to stock up on a few basic hues like white, black, and navy. They are one of the few wardrobe staples that can be effortlessly elevated. And yes, one can never go wrong with these!

Baggy fit jeans

Embrace the new trend in men’s fashion – say goodbye to skinny jeans and step into the era of loose fits, where baggy jeans are now all the rage. These jeans sit lightly on the waist and gently fall down the leg, exuding an effortlessly cool and stylish vibe. With a spacious fit, they offer maximum comfort and freedom of movement, making them the ideal choice for everyday wear. Most importantly, men of all shapes and sizes can enjoy the unparalleled style and comfort of these trendy jeans. You could pair them with an oversized sweatshirt, T-shirt, or hoodie, along with sneakers for a laidback look, or club these with a button-down shirt and loafers for a more refined avatar. Remember, baggy jeans are best paired with equally loose and baggy pieces. Moreover, these jeans provide ample opportunities for accessorising. You can experiment with different belts, shoes, hats, etc to take your look to the next level.

Stylish pair of sunglasses

Every man needs a quality pair of shades as a staple in his wardrobe. These elegant accessories can effortlessly complement any ensemble, adding refinement and flair to your appearance. Whether you are dressed to impress in a formal suit or rocking a more laid-back vibe, a stylish pair of shades will instantly up your fashion quotient. Besides their functional purpose of shielding your eyes, a well-selected pair is also a timeless investment that will help you make a statement with ease. Consider investing in a classic pair of aviators or wayfarers that will always remain in vogue and add a touch of cool to your overall look.

A trendy pair of sneakers

Men’s fashion is incomplete without the right pair of shoes, and sneakers definitely steal the show. These versatile and casual shoes are indispensable for every modern man’s wardrobe, as they effortlessly complement any outfit that you choose to wear. From dressing down a formal look to elevating a casual style, sneakers can be your go-to option. Their ability to seamlessly blend with any style while still maintaining a trendy edge is what sets them apart from other footwear options. Opt for a neutral colour like white or grey for maximum versatility. This way, you can effortlessly mix and match them with all your outfits, all while showcasing your personal style preferences.