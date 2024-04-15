Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra's show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who frequently collaborates with Manish Malhotra walked the ramp last night for the designer's showcase at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. Joining him as the showstopper was actress Kriti Sanon who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Crew.
The show saw the two actors celebrating Indian craftsmanship as they sported traditional wear. While Ranveer walked the ramp to a cheering crowd dressed in a salwar and Banarasi silk kurta, Kriti added glam to the evening with her pitch-red lehenga with muted gold detailing.
Manish shared a photo with his muses on his IG Story. Take a look at it here:
The two-day event, aimed to showcase Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms on a global platform, was organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation. Prior to the event, Manish had even penned a sweet note on Kashi's century-old history with handicrafts.
"Through India's heritage, I am going to bring together "Modern Fashion & Tradition" to showcase this historic heritage of Kashi with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Senon. We want to bring this handicraft of Kashi to every corner of the world with our efforts," he enthused.
The Bollywood stars prior to the show paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. While Kriti donned a yellow coloured suit, Ranveer wore a white kurta pyjama. They also visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat along with the designer Manish Malhotra.
Kriti took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture with Ranveer and her BFF Manish Malhotra, who has been her close friend since her modelling days.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. The film also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has also the highly-anticipated Don 3 in the pipeline.