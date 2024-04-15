Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra's show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who frequently collaborates with Manish Malhotra walked the ramp last night for the designer's showcase at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. Joining him as the showstopper was actress Kriti Sanon who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Crew.

The show saw the two actors celebrating Indian craftsmanship as they sported traditional wear. While Ranveer walked the ramp to a cheering crowd dressed in a salwar and Banarasi silk kurta, Kriti added glam to the evening with her pitch-red lehenga with muted gold detailing.

Manish shared a photo with his muses on his IG Story. Take a look at it here: