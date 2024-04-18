Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a beautiful black sequined dress

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her roles in films like Kirik party and Geetha Govindham, is also a force to be reckoned with in the realm of fashion. The actor recently shared pictures from a photoshoot on her Instagram handle, with the caption “How many posts are too many posts I wonder.”
In the snaps, she was seen wearing a long, black sequined bodycon dress with an alluring embroidery. The outfit was from the fashion brand Mishru and was styled by celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker, who has also worked with other celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh. The dress was sleeveless with eye-catching floral embroidery, designed in a square neck.
To complement the dress, the artiste went with a bold makeup. Nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner and mascara complemented the outfit, providing it some character. Her shoulder length hair was left loose in soft waves, falling on her face flawlessly. You can also take notes from Rashmika’s look for an evening party or any special occasion, and get ready to stun.
For the accessories, Rashmika went minimal. She adorned beautiful diamond earrings with black diamonds on the inside. She was also seen, wearing a diamond ring on her right hand.
On the work front, she was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster film Animal. She has also been in the news for her upcoming feature film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun as the male lead. The makers for the film recently shared a teaser for the film featuring Allu dressed in a blue pattu sari, which left the fans in frenzy. Her look from the film was also released on the occasion of her birthday on April 5. The Sukumar directional is all set to be released in theatres on August 15.